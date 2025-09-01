Dreaming Of Having A Costco Closer To You? Here's How To Request A New Warehouse Location

Costco is a wholesale club beloved nationwide for its lower-cost bulk deals, unlimited free samples during shopping, and popular Kirkland brand products. If you don't happen to live near a Costco, you might be tired of hearing about its greatness on social media or straight from friends and family. Aside from moving, there's something you can do about this proximity predicament. As it turns out, there is a way to ask Costco directly to set up a new location.

To request a new store, scroll to the bottom of Costco's website and click the "Feedback" tab. It will appear in the same spot, whether you're using a computer, tablet, or mobile phone. However, if you're using the Costco app, you'll have different options available for Apple and Android devices. If you're using the mobile app on an Apple device, click "More" and then "App Feedback." For Android devices, navigate to the main menu and select the "Feedback" tab.

From there, a new page should prompt you with options for "website" and "warehouse" — select the "website" option. This may seem counterintuitive, but clicking "warehouse" will only allow you to leave feedback about existing locations, so you don't want that one. By clicking "website," you should then see a form that allows you to leave open-ended feedback on product availability. Simply fill out the form with your request, and you're done! Just be sure to check Costco's "New Locations" page first, so you can make sure you're not asking for a spot that's already on the way.