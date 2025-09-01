Dreaming Of Having A Costco Closer To You? Here's How To Request A New Warehouse Location
Costco is a wholesale club beloved nationwide for its lower-cost bulk deals, unlimited free samples during shopping, and popular Kirkland brand products. If you don't happen to live near a Costco, you might be tired of hearing about its greatness on social media or straight from friends and family. Aside from moving, there's something you can do about this proximity predicament. As it turns out, there is a way to ask Costco directly to set up a new location.
To request a new store, scroll to the bottom of Costco's website and click the "Feedback" tab. It will appear in the same spot, whether you're using a computer, tablet, or mobile phone. However, if you're using the Costco app, you'll have different options available for Apple and Android devices. If you're using the mobile app on an Apple device, click "More" and then "App Feedback." For Android devices, navigate to the main menu and select the "Feedback" tab.
From there, a new page should prompt you with options for "website" and "warehouse" — select the "website" option. This may seem counterintuitive, but clicking "warehouse" will only allow you to leave feedback about existing locations, so you don't want that one. By clicking "website," you should then see a form that allows you to leave open-ended feedback on product availability. Simply fill out the form with your request, and you're done! Just be sure to check Costco's "New Locations" page first, so you can make sure you're not asking for a spot that's already on the way.
How Costco decides where to set up new locations
Alas, just because you really want a new Costco location near you and follow the request process does not automatically mean you'll get one. Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company hasn't exactly been open about its strategies for deciding when and where to set up new stores. However, Costco shared with USA Today that it aims to open between 25 and 30 locations around the world each year, so it's possible that you'll see a new one not too far from you in the future. Of course, this is assuming one does not already exist in your area, but even that may not be a deterrent.
During a 2024 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti stated that Costco considers new locations near existing stores when those stores reach certain high levels of sales. In other words, if there's a high demand exceeding what an individual store can comfortably handle, it may be time to launch a new location in the area. Even if you have to wait a while for a Costco near you — or you don't wind up getting one at all — the good news is that there are other wholesale clubs and grocery stores all around North America. For example, a Sam's Club membership is comparable in value to Costco, and many shoppers swear by it. Depending on where you live, you may also be able to order from Costco without a membership or having to drive to the nearest store.