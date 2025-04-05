PSA: Having Your Costco Card Ready Keeps The Line Moving For Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're stocking up your fridge with Costco's low-priced, high-quality meat or just picking up Costco Oreos, which are better than grocery store Oreos, you're inevitably going to find yourself in a checkout line at the end of your shopping trip. Because most shoppers tend to do weeks' or months' worth of shopping whenever they visit the warehouse chain, those checkout lines can be slow. While there's nothing that can be done about how much people buy in one go, there are ways to get that line moving faster. For one, keep your Costco membership card ready to scan when you get to the cashier. It might seem trivial, but this small gesture doesn't just make things easier for those behind you; it also speeds up your checkout process.

A Costco trip, especially one with a long shopping list, is best done with a bit of planning, and having your Costco membership card handy should be part of that plan. This is all the more prudent now that all Costco outlets require shoppers to show their cards at the entrance as part of the company's strategy to cut down on membership sharing. Over the approximately 30 trips a year that the average member makes to a Costco store, these little time savers can add up to a good chunk of time. Best of all, you can use this time to pick up the legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo or sample the other best-ranked food offerings from the Costco food court.