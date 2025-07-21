We Wish We Could Shop At This State's 2-Story Costco

Between the cafe, the food samples, and the endless aisles of products, it's easy to love Costco's grocery treasure hunts. Now imagine the Costco you're at is actually a full two stories of seemingly never-ending shopping. That's the case at the Costco located in Port Chester, New York. The 148,000 square-foot store features two levels that you can travel between on a conveyor belt/escalator hybrid that's much like something you might ride at the airport, only it heads up and down. Your cart even gets its own escalator. And while cart escalators are something that some Target locations have offered customers for years, they aren't flat like Costco's cool futuristic version.

The Port Chester Costco is not the only two-story Costco, and it's not even the first one. The honor of that goes to the Costco located in Brooklyn, New York, which opened all the way back in 1996. At 143,000 square feet, it's only slightly smaller than Port Chester's location. However, despite the two stories, the Brooklyn store isn't as roomy for shopping as you might imagine. The location is known for being particularly packed all the time and it appears that for this store, there's no good time to shop at Costco to avoid the biggest crowds. There's also a two-story Costco located in Taiwan, one of 14 locations there.