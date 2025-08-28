Costco's Best New Items To Add To Your Cart In September 2025

Fall is right around the tree-lined bend, and with it comes the annual shifting of the flavors that we look forward to every year. While warm weather Champagne cocktails and grilled fruit kabobs are taking their own vacations, autumnal notes like caramel, cinnamon, and yes, even the storied, but divisive pumpkin spice drift in like golden fallen leaves. And your favorite neighborhood big box store has some surprising new items to ring in the occasion and its more tolerable temperatures and dew points.

These Costco finds for September 2025 aren't exactly as on the nose as some of the confirmed classics of the fall foods genre, but they're all very of the moment and worth tossing into your cart alongside all of Costco's other vast and varied must-buy items. You'll probably spy even more as the calendar ticks on, plus some Halloween novelties as we approach the spooky season and all of the temporal treats that it brings, too.