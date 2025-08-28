Costco's Best New Items To Add To Your Cart In September 2025
Fall is right around the tree-lined bend, and with it comes the annual shifting of the flavors that we look forward to every year. While warm weather Champagne cocktails and grilled fruit kabobs are taking their own vacations, autumnal notes like caramel, cinnamon, and yes, even the storied, but divisive pumpkin spice drift in like golden fallen leaves. And your favorite neighborhood big box store has some surprising new items to ring in the occasion and its more tolerable temperatures and dew points.
These Costco finds for September 2025 aren't exactly as on the nose as some of the confirmed classics of the fall foods genre, but they're all very of the moment and worth tossing into your cart alongside all of Costco's other vast and varied must-buy items. You'll probably spy even more as the calendar ticks on, plus some Halloween novelties as we approach the spooky season and all of the temporal treats that it brings, too.
Brauhaus Bavarian jumbo soft pretzels
If you start thinking about Oktoberfest and all of the oom-pah-pahs, lederhosen, and oversized food and drinks it brings the minute the mercury drops below 80 degrees, then this one's for you. Brauhaus Bavarian jumbo soft pretzels are exactly what they sound like, but they might even be more than what you bargained for. Each frozen box contains just two pretzels, but they're about the size of a dinner plate, weighing over 3 pounds combined. Stock up on mustard to match.
Marshmallow crispy cookies
Campfires are particularly cozy in the fall, and marshmallow anything always conjures images of crackling flames. Costco's marshmallow crispy cookies get at the gooey goodness of toasted treats without requiring that you forage for branches long enough to torch 'em. They also come in packs of 24 to slake the particular taste without juggling so much actual fire. Although if you are doing any camping this fall and have a hankering for a decadent dessert, you could always swap them for the standard graham crackers in s'mores and double down on the marshmallowy goodness.
Genius Gourmet sparkling protein water
As the public's protein obsession marches on, this brand new Costco product is a lighter, more convenient way to maximize consuming the macronutrient than, say, downing steaks all day. Each bubbly can of Genius Gourmet's zero sugar blue raspberry lemonade flavored sparkling water packs 30 grams of protein, which is around the same amount you'd find in five eggs. This looks nicer in a glass.