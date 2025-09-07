9 Sodas That Were Popular In The '60s

While there are a number of popular diet sodas on the market today, back in the 1960s, these were few and far between. At the time, the 7Up Company saw an opportunity to enter an untapped market and began exploring its options. It landed on what became known as Like Lemon-Lime Diet Soda. This fizzy drink, which premiered in 1963, was a sugar-free version of 7Up widely marketed to women.

It was made using a sweetener known as cyclamate, a non-caloric, sugar substitute that emerged in the 1950s. It was 30 to 40 times sweeter than sugar, water soluble, and more palatable than other sugar substitutes when paired with saccharin, making it ideal for use in a variety of food and beverage products. Unfortunately, in 1969, the substance was banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to concerns over tests in animals indicating it may be potentially carcinogenic. With this ban came the end of Like Lemon-Lime Diet Soda.

The Like name was not revived until 1982, when new owners of the 7Up Company — namely Phillip Morris — set its sights on developing a caffeine-free soda drink to compete with heavy hitters like Pepsi. The drink was dubbed Like Cola and its distribution began in 1983. While it had some modest success, including a NASCAR sponsorship and ad campaigns by celebrities like Tim Conway, Like Cola couldn't keep up with Coke and Pepsi. By 1992, it had virtually disappeared from store shelves nationwide.