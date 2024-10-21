America's Oldest Soda Is A Crisp And Refreshing Ginger Ale

It's hard to imagine a time before soda. Soft drinks, as they're called to distinguish them from "hard" alcoholic drinks, have a ubiquitous presence in American culture. In fact, the United States has one of the highest rates of soda consumption worldwide, with the average American projected to drink almost 33 gallons in 2024, per Statista. Given its enormous popularity today, you might assume Coca-Cola was the first soft drink to hit the U.S. market. Though the brand and its unique bottles have a rich history that dates back to the 19th century, it can't claim the title of America's oldest commercially marketed soda. That distinction belongs to Vernors, a ginger ale soft drink that originated in Michigan in 1866.

Back in the early 19th century, following the invention of carbonated water, soda in the U.S. was largely relegated to the domain of pharmacists and their soda fountains. Pharmacies sold soda water mixed with botanicals and drugs for medicinal purposes, eventually branching out into flavoring for pleasure's sake. One such pharmacist was James Vernor, who reportedly came up with a ginger syrup formula while attempting to replicate a soft drink from Ireland (via Metropolitan News-Enterprise). After being called to serve in the Civil War, he stored the syrup in an oak barrel, returning in 1865 to find that the aging process had improved the syrup's flavor. (At least, supposedly, as one of Vernor's family members disputed this early production story, according to the Detroit Historical Society.) After returning to Detroit, Vernor began making and selling his ginger ale at his pharmacy in 1866, before expanding to other markets in 1880.