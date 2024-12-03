The Story Behind Why We Call Soda A Soft Drink

Soda, pop, soda pop, some Southerners even call every type of soda, regardless of brand or flavor, a "coke." Your favorite fizzy beverage goes by many names, the designation often determined by region. The term "soft drink" refers to any nonalcoholic, carbonated beverage. With all those crisp bubbles crackling and buzzing around in a soda straight from the fountain, it might seem like there's nothing very "soft" about "soft drinks." However, the moniker isn't a reference to the drink's texture. The descriptor began as a means to separate sodas from "hard" liquors and alcoholic beverages.

A version of the soft drink has been around for centuries, long before the internet began crafting marshmallow fluff-lined "fluffy cokes." Before the brands you now buy were developed, and before restaurants began asking, "is Pepsi okay?," 17th century Europeans began attempts to replicate the properties of naturally occurring springs. These efforts were inspired in part because of the believed health benefits of this bubbly, mineral water. In 1772, English scientist Joseph Priestley developed a process for infusing water with carbon dioxide.