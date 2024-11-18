Discontinued Sodas That Are Probably Never Coming Back

It's never a good feeling to find out your favorite food or beverage is discontinued, especially if that item holds sentimental value. Soda is no exception — over the years drink companies have introduced and then quietly retired numerous different types of soda. Some of these sodas had attracted a strong fan base that mourned their loss, while others disappeared without much protest from anyone.

It's true — some once-beloved sodas, like Surge or Slice, have managed to work their way back into relevance, returning to store shelves after years of absence. However, not every soda is as lucky. Whether due to shifting consumer interests, new health trends, or increased competition, some beverages are fated to remain a distant memory. To honor these old favorites (and bring attention to those that probably never should have seen the light of day), we put together a list of sodas that are unlikely to ever return. Some have been gone for decades, while others were canceled surprisingly recently.