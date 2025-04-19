7 Forgotten Vintage Sodas From The '80s We Wish We Could Drink

The pop of a soda can opening, the hiss of a metal cap lifted off a glass bottle — those must be some of the sweetest sounds imaginable on a hot summer's day. What if we told you that your favorite drink — that hit of dopamine you expect to come right after that sound — was discontinued? Today, we take a trip down memory lane and examine some vintage sodas from the '80s that we wish we could drink today.

As a drinks blogger on My Mocktail Forest, I've had my share of sodas. Whether they are probiotic or full of caffeine, there are just some that stick with you throughout the years. Your stomach craves them, and your mind keeps wanting to taste that first sip again. Unfortunately, over the years some of my favorites have gone out of production — and the same happened to many others throughout the decades.

In this article, we profile seven forgotten vintage sodas from the '80s that we'd love to drink yet again. Maybe some of these will be revived one day, like the Original New York Seltzer. Until then, we can only dream of their comeback while drinking similar, yet subpar modern sodas.