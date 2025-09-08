10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Homemade Sauerkraut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sauerkraut is a delicious ingredient. It also has a long history, there are a thousand ways to use it, and it's a classic pairing with pork and other meats. Even better: It's super easy to make yourself ... as long as you've got some tips in your back pocket, that is. "Just salt and cabbage, and a few weeks later, you have a tangy, crunchy, probiotic-rich staple that you made yourself," says Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. "The flavor is brighter than store-bought, and you can control texture and saltiness."

Plus, says Holly Howe of Make Sauerkraut, "You can effortlessly put your gut health on autopilot with one to two forkfuls of probiotic-rich sauerkraut added to one or two meals daily." What's not to like about that?

The downside of sauerkraut is that it's also easy to make rookie mistakes, but once you know what they are, you can avoid them. "The major challenges with making kraut usually narrow down to managing the delicate balance of ingredients, environment, and time required for proper fermentation," explains Ken Tobby, food scientist and founder of Organic Solace. "Since the process greatly depends on beneficial bacteria flourishing in proper conditions, matters such as uneven cabbage shredding, improper salt ratios, or not keeping the cabbage completely submerged in brine can result in undesired flavors, mold, or spoilage."

That's not to say one mistake will ruin your batch of sauerkraut, though. The oodles of friendly bacteria proliferating in your sauerkraut crock can correct for any number of missteps, but there are additional steps you can take to avoid failure. Here are 10 mistakes to avoid today.