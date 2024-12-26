The Surefire Way To Fix Over Salted Sauerkraut

Picture this: You've made your own sauerkraut and are so proud of it, and it just needs a bit more salt ... oh, darn! Now that's way too much salt and it tastes like a mouthful of briny potato chips. Well, that's the end of that batch, right? Into the trash it goes.

Not so fast! There's actually a super easy way to fix overly salty sauerkraut so that none of it has to go to waste. Instead of starting from scratch, whether you make sauerkraut with red cabbage for a vibrant color or the classic pale green veggie, just try adding more of it. Not only will this help balance out the salt-to-cabbage ratio, but the extra cabbage will also absorb some of the salt and hide its strong taste. As the vegetable's juice soaks into the brine, the sauerkraut will taste more like cabbage and less like salt.