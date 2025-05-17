13 Ways To Use Up That Jar Of Sauerkraut

When you're a kid, the distinctive, tangy taste of sauerkraut is a bit of an acquired taste, particularly for taste buds that gravitate toward all things sweet rather than sour-on-purpose. However, as your taste buds mature, eating numerous helpings of sauerkraut starts to make more sense. The sour in sauerkraut is one of the five basic flavors that the human tongue recognizes. Although sour gets its due in dishes like sweet and sour pork, it gets less play than, say, umami, which you get an infusion of in everything from steak to mushrooms.

Something's gotta balance all this out a bit. For those who love a good plate of pork chops, the tangy sourness of sauerkraut stands up to the umami of the pork, complements it, and reminds you why having a taste juxtaposition of sour and umami is always better than not having it. That's just one example of how this fermented cabbage comes to a dish's rescue even before you've realized that the dish needed any rescuing.

Nowadays, it seems like we've become so accustomed to this staple of German cuisine that we take it for granted, waiting for something better to come along when we're trying to dress up a recipe. If you're in this predicament, take heart. The 13 ideas in this list remind you what kinds of flavors taste most excellent with sauerkraut. They're yummy enough to make you want to try them out right now, enabling you to finally finish that jar of 'kraut that's been sitting in your fridge for ages.