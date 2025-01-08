The Best Cut To Use For Slow Cooker Pork And Sauerkraut

The cut of pork you choose for slow cooker pork and sauerkraut, which can be made with red cabbage for a vibrant dish, will be dependent on a couple of factors. While cuts like pork tenderloin continue to find favor with those making this classic German dish (and for good reason), you don't necessarily have to do what's always been done. Instead, you should look at the qualities of different cuts of pork and decide what you want the final result of your efforts to be. Once you do, you're better able to decide which one is right for the task at hand.

Given how many pork and sauerkraut recipes call for pork tenderloin (compared to pork loin, a larger, slightly fattier cut), it's logical to start your search with that. Tenderloin is popular for a couple of reasons. First, it's more tender than some cuts of pork, so if you're more pressed for time, it's your friend in the kitchen. It cooks in the slow cooker in just four hours, even if the cooker is set to low. If you set the machine to high, you cut down the cooking time by nearly half, bringing it down to about two and a half hours, give or take. Second, while it can get dry during cooking if you're not careful, this isn't all bad. Tenderloin is inclined to be a bit porous. This means that it drinks in the tangy flavors of sauerkraut more readily than some other cuts. This offers you more complexity of flavor, with both the taste of the pork and the flavor of the sauerkraut shining through in each bite.