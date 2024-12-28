What's The Actual Difference Between Raw And Canned Sauerkraut?

If you've purchased sauerkraut in the grocery store before, it may have been found in the refrigerated section next to the pickles, or possibly in an aisle next to the canned vegetables. Whether sold cold or room temperature, in a glass jar or can, it's still sauerkraut. At its core, this product is simply chopped and fermented cabbage. However, the packaging process creates some key differences between the two that affect the taste, texture, price, and even the health benefits — you may want to read on before you make your next purchase.

Both raw and shelf-stable sauerkraut are made the same way — similar to kimchi, it starts with a base of cabbage. Thinly sliced cabbage — red or green cabbage are both used – is mixed with salt and sometimes other spices, weighed down and then fermented at room temperature.

Here's where the main difference occurs: Raw sauerkraut goes straight from fermentation to being packaged. This product is not heated, hence the label "raw." Although it has been fermenting at room temperature, once in the package, it is refrigerated. From the time it is packaged until you buy it from the store and bring it home, it should remain refrigerated. For sauerkraut that will become a shelf-stable product, it is packaged in a jar or can, and then heated. The heating process stops the fermentation process and kills off any bacteria that could grow and ruin the product, giving this product a shelf life of a few years.