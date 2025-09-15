10 Most Overpriced Items On The McDonald's Menu

McDonald's is one of the most iconic fast food chains in the United States and is globally praised for its value-driven meal deals and consistent menu across store locations. While everyone has their personal favorite McDonald's menu items, some diners are always looking for better ways to get more for less. To effectively cut costs on your next order, not only do you have to find the cheapest items on the menu, but you also have to identify and avoid items that are overpriced and not worth paying for.

We researched the costs of McDonald's menu items, ingredients, and production processes and compared them with the cost of homemade alternatives to help you choose your next order and get the best value for your money. Whiles prices vary depending on your McDonald's location, this list is based on those in Pasadena, California.