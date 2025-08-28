Making Shoestring French Fries Is A Breeze With This Kitchen Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potato size matters when making shoestring fries, but you'll also want the right tools. If you're the owner of a spiralizer, a kitchen gadget most commonly used for veggies, it's actually great for potatoes as well — specifically for making shoestring french fries. "Zoodles," or noodles made from zucchini, have long been a popular pasta substitute for those trying to eat a healthier diet. The noodle pasta trend put spiralizers on the map, as the tool became the perfect way to cut pasta shapes out of numerous types of veggies. But these little machines have uses that go beyond making pasta out of beets or butternut squash, and can create light and thin strips of potato that work well as fries.

Some spiralizers, like the OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Tabletop Spiralizer, hold the veggie on both ends and then have a hand crank where you twirl the veggie around and around into ribbons. Reviewers say this machine gives great results not only for veggies but also for making fries, and it's easy to use and to clean. There are also electric spiralizers, such as the Shine Kitchen Co. SES-100 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer. While a little more pricey, this type of machine saves your wrist from all the cranking, and is a bit more of a clean process, since you just push the potato or other veggie into the chute and it goes directly into a container.