How McDonald's Achieves The Perfect Golden Brown Color For Its Chocolate Chip Cookies. (It's Not A Special Oven)

McDonald's isn't the only fast food chain to use caramel color. It's so commonly used in products like dark sodas, sauces and gravies, beers and liquors, baked goods, and candies that there's virtually no restaurant that doesn't use it in some form, even if they aren't responsible for adding it.

It may seem like McDonald's is using a cheat code for fresh-looking cookies, but it's not a huge surprise. McDonald's also uses brown sugar in its cookie recipe, which contributes to the browning of the cookie through the twin processes of the Maillard reaction and caramelization. However, the caramel color helps ensure the brown color is consistent so you always get the same cookie, no matter where you order it from.

That's a bonus for fans of the chocolate chip cookies, who are likely happy for any leg up their favorite dessert can get to avoid the dreaded list of McDonald's discontinued desserts.