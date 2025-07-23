This Is How Many Cookies The McDonald's Cookie Tote Gets You
When people think of McDonald's, burgers typically are the first thing that comes to mind, and for good reason. There are a lot of options at the chain, ranging from burgers to chicken sandwiches and more. However, McDonald's sweet offerings should not be overlooked. For every savory menu item, there are plenty of McDonald's desserts (all of which we have ranked) that would perfectly pair some sweetness with any item.
One of the best desserts at McDonald's is simple but delicious: chocolate chip cookies. Now, the chain has a way for you to get more cookies for your buck thanks to the McDonald's chocolate chip cookie tote. This tote comes with 13 McDonald's chocolate chip cookies, served warm and packaged in a convenient carrier for you to take it on the go.
A baker's dozen worth of chocolate chip cookies might sound like overkill, but the tote has its uses. It's great for parties and gatherings, or if you just want a little stash of McDonald's perfect golden brown cookies to keep in your kitchen. However, the thing that makes the McDonald's cookie tote really worth it, like so many other things on the McDonald's menu, is the price.
Why the McDonald's cookie tote is worth it
It goes without saying that food at McDonald's is pretty inexpensive. However, to really understand the value of the McDonald's cookie tote, we first need to break down the costs. Depending on where you live, the cookie tote costs anywhere from $5 to $8; this ultimately results in each cookie costing less than $1. This makes the cookie tote one of the cheapest options for getting a set of cookies currently available.
To further emphasize how cost-efficient it is, take a look at how much an individual cookie costs from cookie chains like Crumbl. Granted, cookies there are much bigger per piece, but each also costs $5 per cookie. For almost the same price, you can get a baker's dozen of chocolate chip cookies at McDonald's.
In addition to being cost-effective, there are so many ways to enjoy the McDonald's cookie tote. You can share it with friends for a warm, gooey late-night snack, order some as a last-minute dessert for a gathering, or keep it all to yourself. You can even use the chocolate chip cookies in some McDonald's dessert ordering hacks to make brand new desserts like ice cream sandwiches, all for less than $10.