This Is How Many Cookies The McDonald's Cookie Tote Gets You

When people think of McDonald's, burgers typically are the first thing that comes to mind, and for good reason. There are a lot of options at the chain, ranging from burgers to chicken sandwiches and more. However, McDonald's sweet offerings should not be overlooked. For every savory menu item, there are plenty of McDonald's desserts (all of which we have ranked) that would perfectly pair some sweetness with any item.

One of the best desserts at McDonald's is simple but delicious: chocolate chip cookies. Now, the chain has a way for you to get more cookies for your buck thanks to the McDonald's chocolate chip cookie tote. This tote comes with 13 McDonald's chocolate chip cookies, served warm and packaged in a convenient carrier for you to take it on the go.

A baker's dozen worth of chocolate chip cookies might sound like overkill, but the tote has its uses. It's great for parties and gatherings, or if you just want a little stash of McDonald's perfect golden brown cookies to keep in your kitchen. However, the thing that makes the McDonald's cookie tote really worth it, like so many other things on the McDonald's menu, is the price.