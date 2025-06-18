The McDonald's Ice Cream Cone Hack Worth Being A Little Extra For
Nothing hits more than a classic vanilla ice cream cone from McDonald's. If you're looking for a unique way to spice up this sweet treat, you need to try this dessert hack going viral on TikTok thanks to @TheDailyNelly. What you'll need from McDonald's is six ice cream cones, three chocolate chip cookies, a side of hot fudge, and a side of fries if you're a fan of sweet and salty combos. The hack involves taking these ingredients and essentially mashing them together to create the ultimate McDonald's dessert. Going to a location that doesn't have a broken ice cream machine can be difficult to find, but if yours is up and running, give this trick a try.
To assemble this dessert, you'll need to come to McDonald's with a large Tupperware and utensils to be used for mashing. Take the six ice cream cones, place them upside down in the container, mash them up, add crumbled chocolate chips cookies, and pour fudge on top. The creators of this hack added their own sprinkles and used McDonald's fries to dip, but these are optional additions. Plenty of people have come up with ways to upgrade McDonald's desserts, but this hack may be the most extra.
Different variations of the ice cream cone hack
This is not the first McDonald's ice cream hack that has gone viral on the internet. After all, it's easy to get creative with a plain dessert like the vanilla ice cream cone. McDonald's has a variety of great desserts, and any of them could be used as additions to this treat. With the cones as the base, you could replace the hot fudge with caramel sauce instead, or use the McDonald's apple pies in place of the cookies. Fries dipped in ice cream is not a new phenomenon, which is why the salty spuds are the perfect dipping agent for this hack. You could replace the fries with another menu item or just eat this dessert on its own.
Along with the ingredients from McDonald's, you can essentially bring any toppings you want to upgrade this treat. The great thing about this hack is that it's similar to a giant McFlurry. For all the McDonald's McFlurry flavors that don't exist, a Tupperware of ice cream and sweets can create them. The McDonald's workers may think you're crazy while placing this order, but it will be completely worth it.