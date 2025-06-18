The McDonald's Ice Cream Cone Hack Worth Being A Little Extra For

Nothing hits more than a classic vanilla ice cream cone from McDonald's. If you're looking for a unique way to spice up this sweet treat, you need to try this dessert hack going viral on TikTok thanks to @TheDailyNelly. What you'll need from McDonald's is six ice cream cones, three chocolate chip cookies, a side of hot fudge, and a side of fries if you're a fan of sweet and salty combos. The hack involves taking these ingredients and essentially mashing them together to create the ultimate McDonald's dessert. Going to a location that doesn't have a broken ice cream machine can be difficult to find, but if yours is up and running, give this trick a try.

To assemble this dessert, you'll need to come to McDonald's with a large Tupperware and utensils to be used for mashing. Take the six ice cream cones, place them upside down in the container, mash them up, add crumbled chocolate chips cookies, and pour fudge on top. The creators of this hack added their own sprinkles and used McDonald's fries to dip, but these are optional additions. Plenty of people have come up with ways to upgrade McDonald's desserts, but this hack may be the most extra.