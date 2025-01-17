It's Not Just You: McDonald's Coke Does Taste Different

Whether you call it soda or pop, it's easy enough to get your hands on an ice-cold fountain drink; You'll find them at any restaurant or gas station. However, there's just something different about Coca-Cola products from McDonald's (like McDonald's extra crispy Sprite) that many folks can't put their finger on. Still, it certainly keeps them coming back for more. So, what is behind McDonald's suspiciously delicious soft drinks that makes them so much more refreshing than they are at other locations? Well, it's not just one characteristic that sets the chain apart; It's a whole conglomeration of things that make the brand's Coke taste so good.

First off, McDonald's gets its Coke syrup delivered in stainless steel tanks designed to preserve freshness, whereas other locations get the syrup in plastic bags stored inside cardboard boxes. According to McDonald's, its syrup is then coupled with filtered water — both pre-chilled — before leaving the dispenser. This chilling process helps preserve the carbon dioxide-driven carbonation for longer, keeping drinks extra bubbly. Moreover, while the syrup is just the same as you'll find anywhere, McDonald's uses a unique syrup and water ratio that's meant to maintain flavor even as the ice melts.

If that wasn't enough, even the straws at McDonald's have been designed to make the Coke taste better. They are wider than most straws you'll find elsewhere, so you get more Coke in every sip to light up your taste buds. All of these factors contribute to a drink that tastes different — even though the ingredients are largely the same.