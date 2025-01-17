It's Not Just You: McDonald's Coke Does Taste Different
Whether you call it soda or pop, it's easy enough to get your hands on an ice-cold fountain drink; You'll find them at any restaurant or gas station. However, there's just something different about Coca-Cola products from McDonald's (like McDonald's extra crispy Sprite) that many folks can't put their finger on. Still, it certainly keeps them coming back for more. So, what is behind McDonald's suspiciously delicious soft drinks that makes them so much more refreshing than they are at other locations? Well, it's not just one characteristic that sets the chain apart; It's a whole conglomeration of things that make the brand's Coke taste so good.
First off, McDonald's gets its Coke syrup delivered in stainless steel tanks designed to preserve freshness, whereas other locations get the syrup in plastic bags stored inside cardboard boxes. According to McDonald's, its syrup is then coupled with filtered water — both pre-chilled — before leaving the dispenser. This chilling process helps preserve the carbon dioxide-driven carbonation for longer, keeping drinks extra bubbly. Moreover, while the syrup is just the same as you'll find anywhere, McDonald's uses a unique syrup and water ratio that's meant to maintain flavor even as the ice melts.
If that wasn't enough, even the straws at McDonald's have been designed to make the Coke taste better. They are wider than most straws you'll find elsewhere, so you get more Coke in every sip to light up your taste buds. All of these factors contribute to a drink that tastes different — even though the ingredients are largely the same.
The partnership between McDonald's and Coke
One reason why McDonald's is able to provide such a superior-tasting Coke is due in part to the unique relationship it has with the Coca-Cola brand. Back in 1955, when the first Mickey D's in Des Plaines, Illinois, was seeking a beverage supplier, the restaurant's founder, Ray Kroc, reached out to Coke. Kroc was able to strike a supply deal with Coke, and since then, the companies have helped each other thrive, with both having the same goal of expansion.
Along with being the restaurant's beverage supplier, Coca-Cola has assisted McDonald's in expanding across the world, at times allowing the burger giant to use Coca-Cola offices until it was able to get its own locations started. Coca-Cola even has its own McDonald's Division, led by Roberto Mercade, which oversees the brand's relationship with the restaurant. Similarly, Coke is unable to sell its syrup at a lower price to other businesses. For example, Costco is switching from Pepsi to Coke at its soda fountains, but it must pay at least the same as McDonald's, or more.
Coca-Cola has also helped McDonald's with the creation of things like new drink packaging, its line of smoothies, and the restaurant's Extra Value Meals. Additionally, around 5% of McDonald's entire revenue is projected to come just from the sale of soft drinks. So, not only does this partnership work for both companies, but it ensures that consumers know exactly where to go when craving an extra refreshing Coke.