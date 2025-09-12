15 Secrets Grocery Stores Don't Want You To Know

When you work in a store, you end up learning a few behind-the-scenes secrets that your boss hopes you will keep close to the chest. About a decade ago, I was employed as a cashier at a local supermarket chain, and a few years after that, my mother ended up climbing through the ranks at a local marketplace. While I only ever worked the front end — a fancy way of saying I was a cashier for my entire tenure at the store — my mother began by working in the deli department but ended up being the front end manager for almost three years.

I decided to pool our combined knowledge of grocery stores to present you with some hush-hush information that you can take with you when shopping. This way, you'll be able to get the most out of your local supermarket, or at the very least, you can avoid getting taken advantage of. After all, grocery stores are still a business, so if they can get more out of you, they'll surely try.