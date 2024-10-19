The Trick Everyone Falls For Walking Down Long Grocery Store Aisles

Walking out of the grocery store with more stuff than you intended to purchase is a phenomenon we've all experienced. You go in planning to buy a loaf of bread and suddenly a cart full of goodies somehow makes its way to the checkout line with you. Don't put the blame all on yourself, though. Grocery stores' long aisles are a trick almost everyone falls for. As customers pass through a seemingly never-ending path of enticing products, chances are they'll stop to grab a few extra items along the way, even if they're not actually needed.

However, this isn't the only way grocery stores burn a hole through your wallet. Many establishments are intentionally created with a layout that makes you stick around for longer. It's the reason why the dairy aisle is in the back corner and why certain products seem to change position every few months. A long grocery aisle is just another ploy in the book. There are a few ways you can try to combat this, though, so you only leave the store with exactly what you need.