When To Avoid Buying Food With Damaged Packaging

Think about all the locations food has to travel to get from the farm, manufacturer, distribution center, delivery truck, store shelf, and finally, to you. With so many journeys, food items are bound to get dropped and dented. Not everything is as durable as that rolling can of Chef Boyardee from the 2007 commercial.

Proper packaging and storage is vital to preventing foodborne illness. There are federal compliance guidelines that companies have to adhere to, meaning that packaged foods are designed to prevent bacterial growth on the inside and out, lest they face some hefty lawsuits. It's best to only purchase food that's in its original, untampered packaging before the expiration date.

High-risk foods are meat (including seafood), eggs, dairy, bread, and unpeeled and unwashed fruits and vegetables, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These foods perish quickly and require refrigeration under 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent bacterial growth. A torn bag of crab legs or a cracked egg can put your health at risk.