When To Avoid Buying Food With Damaged Packaging
Think about all the locations food has to travel to get from the farm, manufacturer, distribution center, delivery truck, store shelf, and finally, to you. With so many journeys, food items are bound to get dropped and dented. Not everything is as durable as that rolling can of Chef Boyardee from the 2007 commercial.
Proper packaging and storage is vital to preventing foodborne illness. There are federal compliance guidelines that companies have to adhere to, meaning that packaged foods are designed to prevent bacterial growth on the inside and out, lest they face some hefty lawsuits. It's best to only purchase food that's in its original, untampered packaging before the expiration date.
High-risk foods are meat (including seafood), eggs, dairy, bread, and unpeeled and unwashed fruits and vegetables, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These foods perish quickly and require refrigeration under 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent bacterial growth. A torn bag of crab legs or a cracked egg can put your health at risk.
Evaluate the damaged packaging with these signs
The FDA says that torn, punctured, opened and resealed, or severely dented packaging shouldn't have a place in your shopping cart. Anything leaking is an absolute no-go. That also means checking that there's no water damage on cardboard items like toaster waffles, as they might have melted and refrozen. Temperature fluctuations are a sign of poor storage. This is a sneaky one, but double-check that a drink you're picking up still has a functioning safety seal around the cap. Nothing should be stored in a sweaty refrigerator at the grocery store, either.
Avoid items that don't have their original label and nutritional information, especially if you have dietary restrictions. You need to be informed about what's in your food and how to consume and store it. Even canned foods can become a problem if they've been allowed to rust, per the Food Safety Information Council.
Double-sealed and packaged foods that don't require refrigeration are the lowest risks. For instance, a dented box of cereal will have a sealed plastic bag within the cardboard protecting the actual food. Juice pouches, soda cans, and potato chip bags might come in a big cardboard box for convenience, but their individual containers are what matters the most. If there aren't any holes, just a wrinkle on the cardboard, then it's probably fine because the contents haven't been exposed to anything dangerous. Exercise caution and use your best judgment in accordance with FDA guidelines.