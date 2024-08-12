The Trap Everyone Falls For With Grocery Store Sales

Grocery store planners are tricksy. Their sales tactics are so good that you'll put the extra items into your cart with your own two hands before you even realize what you're doing. It's like you've fallen victim to some sort of hypnotic mist that's being piped into the grocery aisles via the store's public address system. There is no real hypnosis at play of course, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of tricks afoot. Fortunately, Understanding Grocery Store Marketing Psychology 101 helps you avoid being hoodwinked.

Advertisement

Most sale signs in grocery stores are red. Ever wondered why? People have learned to associate the color red with danger, but what's really the danger here? In most cases, it's sales psychology or even FOMO. In other words, the red sign tricks consumers into believing that the item is on sale at a special price and usually only for a limited time at that. If a product will only be at that price for a day, then the fear of missing out prompts shoppers to buy it immediately, even if they don't need it.

But here's the rub: Many Big Box retailers offer those same items at the sale price most, if not all, of the time. The big, screaming red tag only makes consumers think that they're getting a better price. Often, they're not. And sometimes, to trick people even further, retail outlets jack up the price in the weeks prior to the promo to make the sale price seem like a total bargain by comparison.

Advertisement