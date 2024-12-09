The Right Way To Store Fresh Produce Together

Some flavors are practically meant for each other, as evidenced by the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. On the other hand, some ingredients should be kept far apart. That is, at least until you start cooking. Before you begin haphazardly storing your fresh produce, it's important to know which ingredients shouldn't be stashed away together. Improper pairings lead to quicker wilting and unsavory odors. And you don't want your brand new raspberries smelling like onions, right?

In order to store vegetables to last longer in the fridge and avoid running to the grocery store for replacements, take note of which fruits and veggies can share a shelf. This comes down to identifying which foods emit high amounts of ethylene and which items absorb it. Tree fruits like apricots, apples, and pears produce ethylene gas as they ripen. Produce that is ethylene-sensitive — like broccoli or carrots that can get soft and lose their natural flavors in the presence of the gas — should be kept separate from those that produce any significant amount of ethylene.