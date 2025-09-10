5 Grocery Store Chains With The Worst Seafood Departments

There's nothing quite like a crawfish boil with the family, or hosting a fish fry for your friends and neighbors. However, it's definitely food that comes with pretty careful instructions. If not handled properly, you just might end up in a whole world of hurt. The FDA advises that customers only buy seafood that is refrigerated or displayed on a bed of ice. Not to mention, fresh seafood is the best way to guarantee your seafood boil is delicious.

While it's a common belief that the best places to purchase seafood are fish markets or fish houses — mainly because you're getting the freshest fish possible and it helps support local economies — not everyone lives near one. For many, the only option for seafood is the nearby grocery store, for everything from shrimp to sushi, which is actually safe to eat from a grocery store. In a world where consumers are concerned about where grocery stores are getting their seafood and arguing farmed versus wild, there is a lot to consider before putting that pound of shrimp at Costco or Kroger in your shopping cart.

That's why we've put in the research to create this list of grocery stores that have the worst seafood departments, according to reports, news articles, and customer reviews. We looked at each store's reviews and reports on the quality of their seafood and where they source it, as well as whether they've had recalls or other scandals. Read on to find out which grocery stores you should avoid the next time you want some seafood.