How To Guarantee A Seafood Boil That Wins Every Time (Before You Even Begin Cooking)

Tackling an entire seafood boil might sound like a daunting task, but it's really not, especially once you know how to buy seafood from your local fishmonger. While seasonal blends and side dishes matter, they are not the most critical factor. The real magic begins long before the water boils. It starts with the seafood you choose. You can try every hack you read on the internet, but if you don't have good shrimp, crab, or crawfish, then you might be out of luck. The difference between a good boil and an outstanding one is clearly apparent when it's time to eat, and higher-quality seafood will always come out on top.

The opposite is also true. Poor-quality seafood can end up less flavorful, no matter how much butter or spice you drown it in. That is exactly why it is important to buy the highest-quality seafood that you can find, even if that means cooking a smaller quantity. In the case of shrimp, that means avoiding pre-cooked or overly processed shrimp. When it comes to fish, now's the time to have a reputable fishmonger on standby. The fresher the catch, the brighter the taste. Think of it like fruit for a pie. A ripe peach needs hardly any sugar, but an underripe one won't ever taste right, no matter what you do to it.