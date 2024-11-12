Is Grocery Store Sushi Safe To Eat?

No matter how good they may taste, some foods just have some branding barriers to overcome. The prime example would surely have to be grocery store sushi, which struggles to overcome its bad reputation as a less fresh, subpar version of the handmade rolls you'd enjoy at a restaurant. While this unsavory reputation is not without some merit — after all, grocery store sushi tastes different from restaurant sushi — don't let the idea of snagging a California roll where you do your weekly supply haul give you the ick.

Grocery store and restaurant sushi are, generally speaking, no different in terms of food safety. As long as ingredients have been properly handled and stored and the finished product is consumed by its best-by date, it's generally safe to eat. And no one has to tell Americans twice — with its citizenry enjoying convenient prepared sushi by the millions. Notably, the grocery giant Kroger has officially snagged the spot of America's largest seller of sushi, churning out 40 million pieces of prepackaged sushi each year.

Each retailer that sells sushi — from Walmart to Sprouts to Whole Foods — has its own system of suppliers that bring in ingredients or premade rolls. Ask a store employee if you have questions about the origins, use a discerning eye to look for best-by dates, and as with all sushi, keep an eye out for unpleasant smells, slimy textures, or dull or off colors, all clear indications of decay.