The Aldi Seafood Scandal That Left Us Quite Unsettled

Food scandals are never something you want to hear about, especially when they involve a grocery store chain. The seafood scandal that rocked Aldi happened nearly a decade ago, leaving shoppers and seafood lovers alike reeling and feeling quite unsettled from the news. In 2017, the public learned via the Associated Press that certain China-imported seafood items sold in a number of United States grocery stores had passed through the hands of North Korean laborers working abroad in factories.

Per AP, these workers were part of a group of North Korean citizens sent to China by their government to earn wages that were then funneled back to North Korea, thus supporting the country's regime and its nuclear program. This type of activity involved the North Korean government controlling workers' behavior, limiting their freedom, and taking a significant portion of their wages. The U.S. government views this activity as a form of slavery and forced labor, and contributing to it violated U.S. laws.

The Chinese factories suspected of these practices were known to process salmon, squid, and cod that were then sold and distributed throughout the United States at retailers like Aldi, as well as other retail chains like Walmart. While seafood processing factories in China may continue to allow this practice several years later in 2025, the AP investigation has prompted the U.S. to enact regulations and red flags to identify these companies, many of whom U.S. buyers have severed ties with.