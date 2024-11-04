The Tell-Tale Sign The Seafood You're Buying Isn't Up To Standard

Especially for shoppers who live inland, shopping for seafood can be stressful. Prices are steep, differentiating species is tricky, and there's always that tinge of fear regarding freshness. Nevertheless, buying seafood is worthwhile — it's delicious, healthy, and easy to cook. So just keep some considerations in mind, and you can shop thoughtfully.

For starters, it's always helpful to venture to a reputable seller. One of the biggest mistakes while buying seafood is opting for batches of frozen seafood from large grocers. It's likely such products aren't up to standard — you just don't know the quality of what's in the package. So instead, head to a well-rated fishmonger with ample turnover; freshness and expertise are key.

Once you arrive at the seafood vendor, use your senses to get a general impression of the place. Take in the smell: It shouldn't be fishy or pungent, but rather give off a pleasant marine aroma. Look for ample ice and a well-regulated refrigerator. After all, if you buy any seafood that's been sitting out for a while in melted water, it's not going to be up to par — no matter the initial quality. An especially convenient and tell-tale indicator of freshness is the eye. Avoid buying whole fish with murky eyes and opt for vibrant and clear ones instead.