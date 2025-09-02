The Foolproof Way To Saute Zucchini For The Perfect Texture

Say goodbye to mushy and unappetizing zucchini with this savvy hack from recipe developer Dan Pelosi, aka GrossyPelosi, whose latest cookbook "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day" is out now. Chowhound asked him for exclusive tips to achieve the ultimate sautéed zucchini, and it's so easy that even a novice in the kitchen could accomplish the task.

For starters, we asked Pelosi why zucchini can get so soggy and mushy in the first place, and the answer is straightforward: the high water content. Zucchini is a water-rich vegetable with about 94% water content. To remove this excess water, he says you could salt the veggie, which helps draw out the moisture through a process called osmosis. However, when it comes to sautéed zucchini, he says salting them can be a waste of time. Instead, the best way to avoid a soggy mess in the pan is to follow his two primary tips: "to not overcrowd the pan" and "sauté the zucchini in batches." The extra space allows the water in the zucchini to evaporate from the surface rather than get trapped and absorbed by their close, neighboring pieces.

This advice isn't only applicable to zucchinis. Overcrowding the pan is perhaps one of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking produce with high water content like mushrooms. Another common mistake that Pelosi says one must avoid when sautéing zucchini is rushing the process. Slow and steady is the name of the game so that the zucchini can develop the desired char. "Don't move things around too fast," he advises. "And let your pan get nice and hot before you start cooking the zucchini!"