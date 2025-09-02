The Foolproof Way To Saute Zucchini For The Perfect Texture
Say goodbye to mushy and unappetizing zucchini with this savvy hack from recipe developer Dan Pelosi, aka GrossyPelosi, whose latest cookbook "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day" is out now. Chowhound asked him for exclusive tips to achieve the ultimate sautéed zucchini, and it's so easy that even a novice in the kitchen could accomplish the task.
For starters, we asked Pelosi why zucchini can get so soggy and mushy in the first place, and the answer is straightforward: the high water content. Zucchini is a water-rich vegetable with about 94% water content. To remove this excess water, he says you could salt the veggie, which helps draw out the moisture through a process called osmosis. However, when it comes to sautéed zucchini, he says salting them can be a waste of time. Instead, the best way to avoid a soggy mess in the pan is to follow his two primary tips: "to not overcrowd the pan" and "sauté the zucchini in batches." The extra space allows the water in the zucchini to evaporate from the surface rather than get trapped and absorbed by their close, neighboring pieces.
This advice isn't only applicable to zucchinis. Overcrowding the pan is perhaps one of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking produce with high water content like mushrooms. Another common mistake that Pelosi says one must avoid when sautéing zucchini is rushing the process. Slow and steady is the name of the game so that the zucchini can develop the desired char. "Don't move things around too fast," he advises. "And let your pan get nice and hot before you start cooking the zucchini!"
More tricks for perfectly cooked zucchini
Whether you want to savor one of summertime's prime produce in a creamy risotto or a hearty, veggie-based, meat-free "steak," there are plenty of ways to successfully cook zucchini to best suit your preference. In the event that the vegetable is already limp and feels like it's been steamed, it's worth spending the extra 15 to 30 minutes to salt the zucchini to draw out any excess moisture before coating and frying the pieces into a crispy snack. For an extra crispy bite, let them sweat in the pan — there will be no denying the notable difference in texture. Adding to the list of zucchini no-nos is peeling them before cooking, unless, of course, the skin is too thick and bitter. Not only does removing the peel deprive your serving of valuable nutrients, but you also lose that desirable pop of color that the vibrant skin has to offer.
Circling back to ways to make the veggie more enjoyable, one tasty alternative to sautéing zucchini is to grill it. Who doesn't relish the crispy, charred coating that offers a delectable textural contrast to the fork-tender interior? For the best grilled zucchini, cutting them into slices lengthwise is non-negotiable. With diversity in cooking techniques and ways to present zucchini for any meal, it's clear that this seasonal favorite deserves more than being relegated to a simple side of sautéed or roasted veggies. On the contrary, it has the potential to make all the difference between a lackluster meal and one that is gourmet.