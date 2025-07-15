Here's The Best Way To Grill Zucchini Every Time

When it comes to hosting a successful cookout, choosing the most effective cooking method for each food on the menu ultimately ensures a satisfying eating experience. For example, when your menu consists of loaded burgers and fresh zucchini from your garden, follow a handful of tips to grill better vegetables. Thankfully, Chowhound received some helpful advice from chef Christina Miros from Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" regarding the best way to grill zucchini. Given the fact that Miros has recently partnered with Pepsi as part of its Grilling Deserves Pepsi: BBQ Crashers summer campaign, this dedicated chef knows how to use a grill the right way. Her process for zucchinis involves halving them, scoring the flesh, and brushing each half with oil before grilling.

According to Miros, "Cutting them in half allows for easier maneuvering on the grill grates. The larger cuts will ensure they won't slip through the grates." While she cuts each zucchini into two equal portions, you could also cut each half down the middle once more for slightly thinner portions. However, keep in mind that cutting your zucchini into fourths as opposed to halves requires a shorter cooking time. Miros prefers thicker cuts to avoid the zucchini cooking too fast and losing its firm texture.

Next, just as you use compound butters to make juicy and flavorful burgers, brush your zucchini with olive oil. From here, Miros advises, "Use direct heat so the zucchini can achieve a beautiful char." Then simply grill each piece for two to three minutes, and enjoy.