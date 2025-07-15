Here's The Best Way To Grill Zucchini Every Time
When it comes to hosting a successful cookout, choosing the most effective cooking method for each food on the menu ultimately ensures a satisfying eating experience. For example, when your menu consists of loaded burgers and fresh zucchini from your garden, follow a handful of tips to grill better vegetables. Thankfully, Chowhound received some helpful advice from chef Christina Miros from Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" regarding the best way to grill zucchini. Given the fact that Miros has recently partnered with Pepsi as part of its Grilling Deserves Pepsi: BBQ Crashers summer campaign, this dedicated chef knows how to use a grill the right way. Her process for zucchinis involves halving them, scoring the flesh, and brushing each half with oil before grilling.
According to Miros, "Cutting them in half allows for easier maneuvering on the grill grates. The larger cuts will ensure they won't slip through the grates." While she cuts each zucchini into two equal portions, you could also cut each half down the middle once more for slightly thinner portions. However, keep in mind that cutting your zucchini into fourths as opposed to halves requires a shorter cooking time. Miros prefers thicker cuts to avoid the zucchini cooking too fast and losing its firm texture.
Next, just as you use compound butters to make juicy and flavorful burgers, brush your zucchini with olive oil. From here, Miros advises, "Use direct heat so the zucchini can achieve a beautiful char." Then simply grill each piece for two to three minutes, and enjoy.
More tips for ultra-delicious grilled zucchini
While there's nothing wrong with prepping your zucchini with only a brush of olive oil, for additional flavor, go one step further and marinate your zucchini halves prior to cooking. As chef Christina Miros says, "Marinating zucchini is ideal as zucchini on its own has a mild flavor." Miros also points out that zucchini is full of water, which can cause it to become overly dry as it loses its moisture during high-heat grilling. She says, "Marinating or brushing with oil helps keep the zucchini moist so it doesn't dry out on the grill."
To create a worthwhile marinade, use measured portions of acid, fat, and seasonings. For example, marinate your zucchini halves in white wine vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, minced garlic, and select herbs and spices. Alternatively, add balsamic vinegar for a more complex bite. Regardless of the recipe you choose, make sure to marinate your vegetables for the proper amount of time to mitigate sogginess. Miros confirms that 15 to 30 minutes is ample time for flavor absorption without risking textural issues. There's room for even more flavor at the end. "After grilling," Miros says, "finish with something fresh like lemon zest, fresh herbs, and some flake salt to add texture."
Once you successfully master this grilling technique, feel free to upgrade zucchini with more unique ingredients. Next time, before cooking, scrape out the inner seeds of each half and, once on the grill, fill each portion with ingredients like melted mozzarella cheese, chopped tomatoes, and fresh basil. Or, for a heartier alternative, use fully-cooked ground beef, salsa, and shredded cheese. With grilled zucchini, the options are endless.