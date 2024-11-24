The Biggest Mistake You Make When Sauteing Mushrooms
Sauteed mushrooms are the best secret to creating steakhouse vibes at home, with earthy and buttery flavors that pair perfectly with roasted meat and mashed potatoes. They add texture and flavor to any dish, can stand alone as an easy 10-minute side, and are the main character in mushroom risotto. Whether you're grilling burgers for a backyard barbecue, hosting Thanksgiving dinner, or whipping up a quick and easy lunch, throw some sauteed mushrooms on top and you'll elevate your meal to the next level.
The best kind of mushrooms for sauteing will change, depending on your taste and what else you're serving. Button mushrooms are the most popular for sauteing, but there are hundreds of edible mushroom varieties that you can use. Baby bellas, also known as cremini mushrooms, are similar to button mushrooms with a slightly stronger constitution and a deeper, meatier flavor. Use the larger and grown-up version of creminis, the portobello mushroom, for larger slices and mix in others like shiitake or oyster for extra flavor.
No matter the variety of mushrooms you choose to saute, there are some classic mushroom mistakes that everyone keeps making. Avoiding these mistakes starts at the grocery store with the mushrooms you choose and continues with how you wash and prep your mushrooms. You'll want to make sure you use the right amount of heat and the right amount of liquid, but the biggest mistake you're making when you're sauteing mushrooms is overcrowding the pan.
An overcrowded pan leads to a soggy saute
You don't have to worry about a soggy pan of sauteed mushrooms if you keep in mind three rules for sauteing mushrooms: The fat must be hot, the mushrooms have to be dry, and you can't overcrowd the pan. It might seem like a time saver to shove as many mushrooms into your pan as possible, but you need to be patient and saute in small batches if you want to avoid a soggy situation. Mushrooms have a high water content and there needs to be enough room in the pan for them to shed some of that moisture.
Choose a non-stick pan with high sides for sauteing, so you can shake and move your mushrooms around as they brown. Saute your mushrooms in a small amount of olive oil with clarified butter, which doesn't burn as easily. Remember not to put too much oil in your pan. Mushrooms are absorbent, so they'll soak up the oil in your pan as they cook and can end up oil-logged. Some chefs boil their mushrooms before sauteing to stop them from getting too soggy. Make sure your mushrooms are sliced and dry before you put them into the pan, and add them into your hot butter and oil mixture, leaving plenty of room for your mushrooms to release moisture and absorb flavor. Leaving room in your pan prevents your mushrooms from steaming instead of sauteing.
Other secrets to making the best sauteed mushrooms
An unforgettable batch of sauteed mushrooms starts at the grocery store, with buying mushrooms that are stored loose in a bin instead of wrapped in plastic. Loose mushroom displays allow you to choose the best quality mushrooms. Mushrooms of varying freshness are still usable, but choose fresh mushrooms for sauteing by inspecting the joint where the stem meets the cap. A gap between the two indicates the mushroom isn't as fresh. Avoid stale mushrooms with flat tops, curled edges, and lots of gills showing.
Wash your mushrooms quickly and right before use, remembering that the longer you keep the mushrooms in water, the more water they'll soak up. Dry them quickly and then cut them into your desired shape. You can slice your mushrooms or chop them. You can cut them into quarters, or you can flute the mushrooms for a fancy presentation.
You can flavor your sauteed mushrooms with many kinds of herbs, or with minced shallots and garlic, breadcrumbs, lemon juice, or salt. The secret to finishing your sauteed mushrooms is to add these ingredients last, after the mushrooms are cooked. Quickly finish over heat and then serve immediately over garlic and honey pork chops or alongside sticky soy steak bites for a creative twist on steak night. Salt, especially, should be added last because it draws out moisture from the mushrooms and can leave them rubbery if added too early.