The Biggest Mistake You Make When Sauteing Mushrooms

Sauteed mushrooms are the best secret to creating steakhouse vibes at home, with earthy and buttery flavors that pair perfectly with roasted meat and mashed potatoes. They add texture and flavor to any dish, can stand alone as an easy 10-minute side, and are the main character in mushroom risotto. Whether you're grilling burgers for a backyard barbecue, hosting Thanksgiving dinner, or whipping up a quick and easy lunch, throw some sauteed mushrooms on top and you'll elevate your meal to the next level.

The best kind of mushrooms for sauteing will change, depending on your taste and what else you're serving. Button mushrooms are the most popular for sauteing, but there are hundreds of edible mushroom varieties that you can use. Baby bellas, also known as cremini mushrooms, are similar to button mushrooms with a slightly stronger constitution and a deeper, meatier flavor. Use the larger and grown-up version of creminis, the portobello mushroom, for larger slices and mix in others like shiitake or oyster for extra flavor.

No matter the variety of mushrooms you choose to saute, there are some classic mushroom mistakes that everyone keeps making. Avoiding these mistakes starts at the grocery store with the mushrooms you choose and continues with how you wash and prep your mushrooms. You'll want to make sure you use the right amount of heat and the right amount of liquid, but the biggest mistake you're making when you're sauteing mushrooms is overcrowding the pan.