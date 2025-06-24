If You're Looking For A Hearty, Meat-Free Dinner, Zucchini Steaks Are The Way To Go

Thought you've seen it all when it comes to turning produce into "steaks"? Slabs of cauliflower, meaty lion's mane mushrooms, slices of crunchy, leafy cabbage ... need we go on? Looks like we do, because there's yet another versatile member of the plant kingdom that not only takes the place of lasagna sheets for a low-carb, Italian-inspired classic, but which can also be transformed into a flavorful swap for animal-based steak: zucchini. Owing to its relatively mild and subtly sweet profile, zucchini is perfectly suited to absorb the flavors from the spices and seasonings it is coated with. This makes it a versatile candidate for diverse, steak-like dishes that center whole foods and plant-based ingredients as the star of the plate.

Slice the zucchini lengthwise and score the inner flesh with shallow cuts to help the heat penetrate through the entire vegetable, ensuring even cooking. Scoring also allows the flavors from the marinade to infuse deeper into the zucchini slices so that every bite delivers a punch. A sprinkle of salt helps draw out excess moisture, which is crucial for optimal texture. Make sure to dry the slices before you brush on the seasoned marinade. You can then bake the steaks in the oven, air fry them, or sear them in a pan (start with the scored flesh side down when doing the latter). Keep in mind that the temperature and cook time may vary depending on your individual oven or air fryer. Garnish and serve up a mouthwatering, meat-free yet flavorsome veggie steak.