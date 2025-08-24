The One Thing You Never Want To Do When Cooking With Zucchini

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To peel or not to peel, that is the question when preparing and cooking vegetables. While some are obvious, like corn and onions, others can leave you wondering, like carrots and zucchini. When it comes to zucchini, if you want to get the full benefits, do not pass on the skin, according to Jackie Newgent (@jackienewgent on Instagram), a classically trained chef and private cooking instructor who teaches at The Gourmandise School. Chowhound spoke with the registered dietician nutritionist who says the cooked skin not only provides a lovely pop of vibrant color, but also delivers a strong nutritional profile. "The deep green color is a sign of nutritional goodness, including antioxidants," she says.

Rosie Kellett, author of "In for Dinner," agrees, saying she has never peeled a zucchini before. Zucchini skin contains a large amount of its vitamin C and B6, and since it is tender and subtly flavorful, there's really no reason to want to discard it anyways.

Newgent says the only time that you may want to peel zucchini is when you've got an oversized one with tougher and slightly bitter skin. "You may want to consider peeling it depending on recipe use, like for a velvety creamy zucchini soup," she says.