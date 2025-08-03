Limp Zucchini? Take This One Step Before Frying For Extra-Crispy Results

Zucchini can be a bit of a heartbreaker in the kitchen, especially if you're frying it. You start with bright, firm slices while dreaming of a golden, crispy snack, only to end up with soft, floppy pieces that feel steamed rather than fried. It's not your fault. Zucchini is packed with water, and once it touches heat, that moisture rushes out, ruining any chance of crispiness. But there's one smart step that can fix this: Try salting your zucchini before you do anything else.

When you salt your zucchini slices and let them sit in a bowl for about 15 to 30 minutes, the salt will draw a lot of that hidden moisture out. If you're wondering whether to use table, sea, or kosher salt, any option works in this case. Once that water is released, empty it into the sink and blot the slices dry with a paper towel. Now, when you cook them, they'll crisp up way better because there's less water to steam them from the inside. This changes everything. You can have the best batter, but if you have a zucchini still loaded with water, that moisture will seep out as it cooks and make it soft. Salting the zucchini first allows the flour or crumbs to adhere to a dry surface, giving you more crunch and less sogginess.