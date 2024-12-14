Add One Vegetable To Your Risotto For Creamier Results

Risotto has a reputation for decadence. Often made with a dab of butter, a splash of heavy cream, and a generous sprinkling of Parmesan, risotto's uniquely creamy texture has as much to do with its cooking technique as its rich, dairy-based ingredients. But despite the careful cooking method involved with making the perfect risotto, the classic recipe can be quite flexible. You can easily bulk up the dish's nutritional heft with fresh asparagus and broad beans in the spring, with pumpkin in the fall, or with mushrooms and roasted garlic in the winter. Some vegetables even have enough water content in and of themselves that they can actually be used as a healthy swap for heavier ingredients without sacrificing any flavor or risotto's distinctly creamy texture. Zucchini is the perfect example.

Normally, when cooking with zucchini, you grate, salt, then strain the veggie before you use it to avoid mushy zucchini bread or watery vegetable lasagna. You can see by how much water you drain away just how moist zucchinis naturally are. But risotto, which is usually cooked with a pot of broth or stock by the ladleful, can use that moisture to its advantage.

The next time you're looking to prepare a veggie-laden risotto, grate your zucchini and don't drain it. After sautéing your Arborio rice and deglazing with wine, use a scoop of your grated zucchini in place of every other scoop of broth. You'll find you need much less liquid and your mixture will be plenty rich without a splash of heavy cream.