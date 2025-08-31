10 Of Anne Burrell's Favorite Foods

It was easy to get Anne Burrell's charm; she was a food lover through and through. From overseeing mishaps on competitive cooking shows like "Worst Cooks in America," to bopping around the Food Network on shows like "Iron Chef America," to penning two cookbooks, she was knowledgeable on kitchen matters across the board. So, when asked to name a specific meal she'd hop on a plane to acquire, surprisingly, she drew a blank. "The dish that I would travel for is a dish I feel like I haven't met yet," Burrell told The Travel Addict in 2024. "I feel like that's the reason why I travel."

Burrell's unbridled curiosity led her on a constant hunt for exciting flavors, and fans could expect her enthusiastic show-and-tell on TV and social media. While you could find her dispensing no-nonsense cooking techniques to audiences, she wouldn't stray from sharing personal details from time to time, either. And when you're a professional cook who loved food like Anne Burrell, there are inevitably dishes you jones for on your off-hours. From dishes as illustrious as a bowl of Roman pasta to those as humble as family-style soup, these ten dishes offer a glimpse into the fare that fueled the late chef's life.