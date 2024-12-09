19 Best French Restaurants In New York City

As a long-time hub for immigrants, New York City's culinary scene is a rich tapestry with every cuisine you can think of. It doesn't matter if you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in NYC or the perfect Dim Sum brunch; you'll be spoiled for choice in New York. And French cuisine is no exception. The city has plenty of French spots catering to different price ranges, atmospheres, and tastes.

When it comes to dining out in New York, the issue isn't finding a restaurant, but picking one. Even after narrowing your options down to French food, you'll have plenty of eateries to choose from, and the options can quickly become overwhelming. To help narrow your search further, we've compiled a list of the 19 best French restaurants in the city. We considered our personal experience from living and eating out in the city, as well as recommendations by other locals and online reviews to make this "best of" list.