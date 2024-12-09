19 Best French Restaurants In New York City
As a long-time hub for immigrants, New York City's culinary scene is a rich tapestry with every cuisine you can think of. It doesn't matter if you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in NYC or the perfect Dim Sum brunch; you'll be spoiled for choice in New York. And French cuisine is no exception. The city has plenty of French spots catering to different price ranges, atmospheres, and tastes.
When it comes to dining out in New York, the issue isn't finding a restaurant, but picking one. Even after narrowing your options down to French food, you'll have plenty of eateries to choose from, and the options can quickly become overwhelming. To help narrow your search further, we've compiled a list of the 19 best French restaurants in the city. We considered our personal experience from living and eating out in the city, as well as recommendations by other locals and online reviews to make this "best of" list.
Dirty French NYC offers French classics with a modern twist
(212) 254-3000
180 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002
Despite what its name may suggest, Dirty French is far from a dive. The French bistro is located in the Ludlow Hotel, a cozy, chic, upscale Lower East Side establishment. If you're planning a New York vacation, this may be a great place to stay, and the French restaurant gives it even more appeal. Non-hotel guests can still make reservations at the restaurant and enjoy the lobby bar (also operated by Dirty French). Note that reservations are available up to 30 days in advance for parties of eight guests or less.
The eatery has a breakfast, brunch, and dinner menu, and boasts delicious offerings like duck à l'orange and steak au poivre. It also offers desserts, like the must-try chocolate cake, along with a wine and cocktail selection. Although it is a great spot for a special occasion, it is a pricey option with entrees ranging from $28 to $75.
Le French Diner is a Lower East Side favorite
(212) 777-1366
188 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
Le French Diner is an excellent stop for a cozy meal. The Lower East Side location is a bit cramped, so it's not the best choice if you're looking for privacy. Whether sitting at the bar or one of the tables, you may be rubbing elbows with the guest next to you. But if you want good food, conversation, and a friendly, homey atmosphere, then this is the place.
The full-service bar and restaurant was originally opened in 2014 by Aydeniz and Pierre Moulin, a divorced French couple who remained friends. The hole-in-the-wall bistro has a loyal following and is known for French classics like teak tartare and escargots. The menu changes frequently with new ingredients and specials, so there's always something to keep you coming back for more. Le French Diner opens at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. (On Sundays it closes an hour earlier.) It's a great stop for dinner but often has a wait, so be sure to make a reservation or plan ahead so you have time to be seated.
Buvette is the perfect stop for French breakfast
(212) 255-3590
42 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
Buvette is open daily from 8 a.m. until midnight, making it the perfect place to stop for a meal while exploring historic Greenwich Village. The warm and quaint space has small tables and a bar for seating, as well as outdoor tables when the weather permits. Buvette's breakfast and brunch options are especially noteworthy. The Pain Perdue (French toast) is made with wonderfully fluffy brioche and topped with a creamy sauce and fresh berries.
Other breakfast favorites like eggs, sandwiches, and waffles are also delicious choices. Plus, you can enjoy lighter bakery options like scones, croissants, or other pastries with Buvette's fresh-squeezed juices or coffee. The restaurant also offers a delightful lunch and dinner menu and a charcuterie option that's great to enjoy with wine.
Raoul's is a cozy 1970s bistro
(212) 966-3518
180 Prince St, New York, NY 10012
Eating at Raoul's feels like stepping back in New York history. The 1970s French American bistro has been a local favorite for decades. For seating options, you have your choice of tables and comfortable, diner-style booths. The walls are decorated with an eclectic art collection, including a few nudes (which you may want to be aware of if you're planning a family outing).
Raoul's is open on weeknights from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with brunch hours available on weekends. Raoul's steak naturel au poivre is one of the most popular menu items. However, it comes at a steep price of $64. There are more affordable dishes to choose from if you don't want to spend as much. The roast chicken and Ratatouille also make delightful dinners and are slightly more budget-conscious options, costing $39 and $32, respectively.
Délice & Sarrasin offers French classics for a vegan diet
(212) 243-7200
178 W Houston St, New York, NY 10014
Although French cuisine is adored around the world, many of the most beloved dishes are made with meat, seafood, cream sauces, and butter. At Délice & Sarrasin you can enjoy traditional French cooking while sticking to a vegan diet because the eatery has solved that problem for vegan and vegetarian New Yorkers. The menu is filled with popular meat dishes like foie gras, coq au vin, and boeuf bourguignon transformed into succulent, plant-based recipes.
The family-run restaurant prides itself on sourcing high-quality, fresh ingredients for the best flavor, all of which are 100% vegan. The Manhattan restaurant is an excellent date night spot right across from Bedford Triangle Park. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and also offers a variety of sweet and savory crepes along with its dinner menu.
Pastis features traditional food and an impressive wine selection
(212) 929-4844
52 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014
Pastis was originally opened by Keith McNally in the meatpacking district in the late '90s. The restaurant was an instant hit, drawing in New York locals and visitors until they were priced out of the rent and closed their doors in 2014. In 2019, McNally reopened the restaurant under the same name and with several of the original menu items. Pastis is still a popular restaurant, so for the best chance at a table, you'll want to plan and reserve far in advance.
Despite being a trendy location, Pastis offers unpretentious, comforting French classics like steak frites, gruyère omelettes, and onion soup. Wine lovers will also love this spot for its wonderfully curated wine list.
Maison Premiere's oyster bar is the perfect date night
(347) 889-5710
298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Maison Premiere is a beautiful Brooklyn restaurant offering fresh oysters, other seafood options, and an extensive drink menu that includes absinthe cocktails. Absinthe is an infamous spirit with many myths surrounding it, but you can enjoy the liquor in deliciously flavored cocktails and from an absinthe drip at Maison Premiere. The oyster bar is partially inspired by old-style Absinthe cafés and even has a replica of an Absinthe fountain at the center of the bar.
Maison Premiere is an especially lovely date night spot if you're in New York during the spring or summer. Beautiful garden seating is offered from April to November if the weather allows. There's no better way to enjoy fresh oysters and drinks than in the lush, green oasis of the restaurant's courtyard.
La Grande Boucherie is an authentic dining experience in a stunning location
(212) 510-7714
145 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
If you want excellent French cuisine in a beautiful upscale location, La Grande Boucherie is the perfect place. Living up to its name, the grand Midtown restaurant stretches an entire block with multiple levels of indoor seating and a heated outdoor atrium available year-round. The high ceilings and art nouveau-style architecture and decor give the restaurant a sophisticated feeling.
The menu offers French classics and more casual dining options like burgers. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. daily with options for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and desserts. Along with the large Midtown location, you can also visit Boucherie Union Square, Boucherie West Village, and Petite Boucherie in the West Village.
Visit Le Bernardin for Michelin-star dining
(212) 554-1515
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Le Bernardin opened in Paris in 1972, and then Maguy Le Coze and chef Eric Ripert opened the New York location in 1986. Just like the original Paris restaurant, the American spot boasts the best fresh seafood at an award-winning restaurant. If you're interested in an establishment loved by food critics, this is where you need to be. Le Bernardin has maintained an impressive four-star rating from the New York Times since its first year of operation. It's also been awarded three Michelin stars, making it one of a few hundred Michelin-star restaurants in the U.S.
Although the restaurant specializes in seafood, it also offers a delightful vegetarian-tasting menu. It is quite a pricey establishment, with dinners costing over $200, so consider it a good spot for serious foodies and special events.
Tournesol is a cozy spot for French classics
(718) 472-4355
50-12 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101
If you find yourself in Long Island City, Tournesol is the perfect dinner spot for friendly service, a warm atmosphere, and comforting dishes. The menu is not too extensive but offers some delicious seafood, beef, and chicken options. But you may not even select what's on the printed menu, as Chef Christophe Morvan often has plenty of daily specials for you to choose from.
When it comes to a reasonably priced French dinner, it's hard to do better than Tournesol. You can get a filling cut of steak and fries for around $30 and other menu items for less. The staff is quite friendly and knowledgeable about the menu, so you'll have a perfectly comfortable experience. Know before you go that only cash or American Express is accepted.
Libertine is a pricey but traditional experience
684 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10014
Libertine is a French Bistro and bar with a roomy and sleek interior. If you value atmosphere, this is a more relaxed, uncluttered dining experience than some of the other bistros on the list. It's perfect for enjoying rich-tasting yet simple French dishes. Notably, the oeufs mayonnaise (a French egg dish), Jambon persillé (parsley ham), and sausage are all comforting menu items you'll find in the old-school French deli. But you can also get more sophisticated dishes like the duck two ways.
Libertine is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., with lunch hours on the weekend. Their bar remains open until midnight. Although the restaurant has the feel of a simple bistro, it is quite expensive. A poulet à la crème costs $48, so keep that in mind before booking.
Balthazar is an iconic NYC spot
(212) 965-1414
80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
Balthazar is an iconic French restaurant. Located in the middle of SoHo, it's just a few blocks away from tourist attractions like the Museum of Ice Cream and the Cast Iron Historic District. The restaurant has been a staple of New York since 1997 and is known for its raw bar, steak and frites, and escargot.
A favorite spot for locals and visitors alike, it's also the only NYC restaurant Geoffrey Zakarian would ever visit for brunch. Balthazar is open from 8 a.m. until midnight on weekdays, with an hour later start time on the weekends, making it an excellent stop for any meal of the day. The old-fashioned red awning makes the beloved brasserie easily recognizable.
Partake in vegan and gluten-free pastries at Le Petit Monstre
(718) 269-6855
82 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
France is known for its incredible patisseries with flakey croissants, cakes, macarons, tarts, and more. Typically, these treats are made with butter, eggs, and other non-vegan ingredients. But Le Petit Monstre is a Brooklyn-based bakery offering entirely vegan pastries for anyone on a plant-based diet looking to get their fix of traditional French baking. It also offers a selection of gluten-free pastries, meeting those dietary needs.
The spacious location provides plenty of places to sit and enjoy vegan goodies, fresh coffee, sandwiches, toast, and other light fare. In the evening, the pastry shop transforms into a wine bar with many local labels to choose from, making it a great spot for drinks and tapas with friends.
Le Crocodile offers divine cocktails and all-day food options
(718) 460-8004
80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Le Crocodile is located inside the Wythe Hotel, a boutique establishment in the Williamsburg neighborhood. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and offers great service from a knowledgeable staff with breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menus.
The extensive food list includes beloved dishes like steak tartare, steak au poivre, and escargots with parsley. With a duck breast with burgundy sauce costing $43, some of the dinner prices are quite steep, so if you want to experience the beautiful Williamsburg location at a time when you can get a better deal, consider visiting during earlier hours for breakfast or brunch. It is also an excellent place to try a variety of cocktails. The Peach Cosmo and Jack Rose drinks are especially delightful.
Try hearty French American fusion at The Odeon
(212) 233-0507
145 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
Most establishments on this list specialize in traditional French cuisine, but we also love to see places putting a spin on the old classics, just like this American-French fusion restaurant. At The Odeon, adventurous and picky eaters can sit at the same table and each order something they'll love. While you could opt for steak tartare or roasted duck, the menu also offers basic comfort food favorites like mac and cheese, grilled cheese, and burgers. It's a place where culinary worlds collide in an organic and delicious way.
The French fusion restaurant has been around since the 1980s, giving the diner a nostalgic feel. Along with its regular drink list, The Odeon offers a few mocktail options, which are great for anyone who doesn't want to imbibe.
Enjoy French bistro classics and a wonderful atmosphere at Tartine
(212) 229-2611
253 W 11th St, New York, NY 10014
Tartine is an excellent, reasonably priced restaurant for traditional French bistro dishes. The atmosphere is homey, and the food is filling and rich. The French onion soup and steamed mussels with frites are especially delicious options.
The hours change slightly depending on the day. Tartine is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Keep in mind that Tartine is walk-in only and doesn't accept reservations. If you go during peak hours, you may have to wait 30 minutes or longer for a table, but service is typically pretty fast.
Daniel offers a world-class dining experience
(212) 288-0033
60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065
Daniel is one of the most highly reviewed restaurants in New York City. The world-class dining room opened in 1993 and has since earned two Michelin stars. Executive Chef Eddy Leroux also worked at Lucas Carton, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Paris. At Daniel, he offers a seasonal menu to deliver the freshest food possible.
Because Daniel is a destination that draws in guests from around the world, you'll want to book your reservation well in advance to ensure you can get a seat at one of its tables. The upscale restaurant comes with a price to match; the five-course dinner starts at $234. Therefore, this venue is best saved for special occasions that call for fine dining.. You can also book out the location for weddings and other private events.
Go to Le Rock for the perfect location and meal
(332) 258-8734
45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111
Le Rock is an upscale French restaurant that doubles as the perfect tourist stop. Located in the Rockefeller Plaza, it is the ideal dining experience for a one-of-a-kind night in the city. The midtown location is within the same block as Radio City Music Hall, the Top of the Rock, and is just a block from St. Patrick's Cathedral. During the holidays, you can see the world-famous Rockefeller Christmas tree.
Outside of its location, Le Rock offers incredible dishes and service. The Michelin star-awarded eatery offers a variety of French classics, including glazed duck, escargot, and bison au poivre. If you're visiting the city and have a short time to make the most of it, consider making a reservation at Le Rock as part of your 24 hours of delicious New York eating.
Le Veau d'Or upholds traditional French cuisine
(646) 386-7608
129 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022
Le Veau d'Or is a French cafe with warm lighting, checkered tablecloths, red booths, and a quintessential Parisian feel. The Upper East Side location is just a few blocks from Central Park, making it an excellent place for dinner after a long day of sightseeing.
Le Veau d'Or opened in 1937 and has been a long-time favorite of celebrities and socialites. Orson Welles and Audrey Hepburn were among some of the restaurant's frequent visitors, according to The Observer. The restaurant reopened in 2024 under new leadership by highly regarded chefs Nasr and Lee Hanson. Although they revamped elements of the old-fashioned restaurant, the familiar decor and classic menu items like buttery lobster and coq au vin are as satisfying and wholesome as ever.