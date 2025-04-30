Anne Burrell Deemed This Trio Of Ingredients Her 'Holy Trinity'

Salt enhances flavor, creating a more intense and enjoyable dish. It also preserves the food and enhances texture. It's the fix for bland food, and the first thing you should add when you need a little something to make your dish better. There are many different types of salt out there with different uses, including those that are deemed the best salts to stock your pantry and make your food taste amazing. No matter what kind you use, you'll be sorry if you skip salt while you're cooking.

Oil is another basic ingredient that's used in almost everything and there are a wide range of cooking oils to choose from. You might want to keep a few different types of oil in your pantry because they all have different smoke points. You'll want something with a high smoke point, like avocado oil on hand for all kinds of cooking, while a high-quality olive oil is a great choice for dressing salads and adding to sauces or marinades.

Anne Burrell's famous motto is "bacon always makes it better," and she's not wrong. From super bacony mashed potatoes to maple donuts that balance the sweetness with a saltiness, bacon takes everything to the next level. It brings a wide array of flavors to your cooking, infusing dishes with sweet, salty, umami, and savory flavors that add interest and depth. Bacon bits add crunch, visual interest, and a salty blast of flavor as a garnish or as a mix-in for recipes, while you could also use bacon products, such as bacon grease, to get the smoky flavor without the texture. And combined with oil and salt, it's just something that no kitchen should be without.