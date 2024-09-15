The Simple Tomato Trick So Your BLT Sings Loud And Proud

When summer is fading away, the farmers' markets and your own backyard garden may still be overrun with tomatoes. While they are synonymous with summer, tomatoes are at their best starting in late spring, remaining in season through September and even into early autumn. But no matter the time of year, you can remind yourself of summer's sweetness by making yourself the season's signature sandwich: the BLT.

Advertisement

A BLT is pretty straightforward. Slather a thick slice of toasted sandwich bread with your favorite mayonnaise, add salty bacon, crisp lettuce, and a juicy tomato slice, and you're done ... right? Sure, but there is an extra trick so simple, you might overlook it. Once you cut your tomato, season each slice individually before putting it on your sandwich for an extra punch of flavor. Simply add a pinch of salt and some freshly ground black pepper, and you've just upped your BLT game in a matter of seconds.

After slicing your tomato, set it on a paper towel for a few minutes to let some of the juices drain before adding your seasoning. The addition of salt to any food draws out excess moisture via osmosis, and less water equals deeper flavor. However, part of the appeal of a BLT is the juiciness of the tomato, so it's best to salt it immediately before eating so it doesn't drain too much. This allows you to strike the perfect balance of a tomato that is still delightfully juicy, but doesn't make your bread soggy.

Advertisement