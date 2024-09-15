The Simple Tomato Trick So Your BLT Sings Loud And Proud
When summer is fading away, the farmers' markets and your own backyard garden may still be overrun with tomatoes. While they are synonymous with summer, tomatoes are at their best starting in late spring, remaining in season through September and even into early autumn. But no matter the time of year, you can remind yourself of summer's sweetness by making yourself the season's signature sandwich: the BLT.
A BLT is pretty straightforward. Slather a thick slice of toasted sandwich bread with your favorite mayonnaise, add salty bacon, crisp lettuce, and a juicy tomato slice, and you're done ... right? Sure, but there is an extra trick so simple, you might overlook it. Once you cut your tomato, season each slice individually before putting it on your sandwich for an extra punch of flavor. Simply add a pinch of salt and some freshly ground black pepper, and you've just upped your BLT game in a matter of seconds.
After slicing your tomato, set it on a paper towel for a few minutes to let some of the juices drain before adding your seasoning. The addition of salt to any food draws out excess moisture via osmosis, and less water equals deeper flavor. However, part of the appeal of a BLT is the juiciness of the tomato, so it's best to salt it immediately before eating so it doesn't drain too much. This allows you to strike the perfect balance of a tomato that is still delightfully juicy, but doesn't make your bread soggy.
Choosing the best tomato and salt for the job
The beauty of BLTs is their simplicity, yet they're also plenty customizable. Whether you prefer your bacon hickory-smoked or candied for some sweetness, or you're a diehard fan of a specific brand of mayonnaise, you can build the sandwich of your dreams. However, when it comes to tomatoes, there are a couple of types that will really make your sandwich sing after some salting.
Look for fruit that is thick, juicy, and fully ripe. Heirlooms and beefsteaks are both great candidates and can be found in abundance at farmers' markets. These tomatoes are very flavorful, and are meaty without being overly watery. If you get a BLT craving in the dead of winter, meanwhile, smaller tomatoes are best out of season.
To add even more flare to your BLT, keep your pantry stocked with a variety of salts. Kosher salt does a great job of sticking to the tomato, but any type of salt will work. Flaky sea salt will add a subtle crunch, and experimenting with options like smoked, chili lime, or garlic salt can add some interesting flavor profiles to your sandwich. Even just table salt from your shaker will make a big impact.
The possibilities for your BLT are endless, so don't be afraid to get creative. Cucumbers, avocados, and even a slice of peach are excellent add-ons to try. But with the simple addition of seasoning your tomato with salt (and black pepper if desired), you'll be a BLT master.