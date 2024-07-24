The Favorite Fast Food Orders Of 9 Celebrity Chefs
Chefs can no doubt whip up their own gourmet dishes in the blink of an eye. But sometimes, the fun lies in quickly getting your hands on a meal that's convenient and comforting. There's no better place to get exactly that than at a fast food joint, and apparently, even professionals can agree. Many of the top chefs in the country, with palates and taste buds that have experienced some of the fanciest meals this world offers, are loud and proud when it comes to sharing their go-to fast food orders. Because even celebrity chefs get their cravings, right?
Just as most of the general public can relate to, these pros don't mind letting loose every now and then by chowing down on a burger, fries, and other delightfully hot, greasy items we're accustomed to seeing on a drive-thru menu. And in true chef form, their expertise allows them to be passionate about which items are worthy of being ordered and why. So if you've ever wondered what restaurants and foods are up to code in the eyes of our favorite hot-headed chef, Gordon Ramsay, among many other famous professionals like Anne Burrell or Ina Garten, read on. You might just be surprised to see you have the same order.
Gordon Ramsay
What greater privilege is there for an eatery than to be loved by one of the most easily displeased chefs there is? Gordon Ramsay bestowed the honor upon In-N-Out, the highly popular fast food joint located on the East Coast. This is a bigger deal than some might realize, as the British chef is known to be aggressively passionate and critical when it comes to judging people's dishes. It's particularly evident in the televised cooking competition called "Hell's Kitchen," of which Ramsay is the host. Rightfully so, though, considering his many accomplishments, such as owning way more restaurants than you think, appearing on several critically acclaimed shows, and even writing books.
So you can imagine the prestige that comes along with In-N-Out being touted as "amazing" and "great fun" by the man himself during a recorded book signing. He talked of how he often hits the drive-thru and orders a Double-Double, Animal Style burger and eats it right in the back seat of his car after a rigorous training, cycling, or swimming session. Ramsay expressed how he wishes one would open up in England as well. Whether or not it will in the future will keep the chef and other hopeful foodies across the pond on their toes in the meantime.
Anthony Bourdain
Another esteemed chef to have raved about In-N-Out is Anthony Bourdain. Unfortunately, passing away in 2018 at the age of 61, Bourdain didn't have the extended years he deserved to continue eating there as he so enjoyed. But in the time he was around, he became respected for cooking and starring in programs, such as "No Reservations," that explored various cultures and their cuisines.
One of the places his love for food took him to is In-N-Out. Bourdain said in a video with Eater that it's one of his favorite Los Angeles restaurants, as well as the first and last place he visits when he's in the city. He specifically liked an Animal Style burger and approved each element of it. He loved it all, from the buns and cheese to the meat ratio. With these criteria checked off his list, it's no wonder he said it's the only fast food chain he actually likes and thinks is "reasonably good for the world." Bourdain even once posted a photo to Instagram of an In-N-Out burger, soft drink, and take-out bag to really share his fondness for the eatery with followers. Keep in mind, this praise is coming from the same professional who felt strongly enough to create and (kind of) follow a rule for better burgers, allowing In-N-Out to be the exception.
Sunny Anderson
The next fast food joint to receive praise from a chef is yet another yellow- and red-themed restaurant. It's not In-N-Out this time, though. The spotlight is shining on McDonald's, and its french fries in particular. Just as much of the general public enjoy these iconic shoestring potatoes, so does Sunny Anderson. The professional cook and cookbook author, who has appeared in many of her own Food Network shows like "The Kitchen," told Business Insider that she asks for a couple of orders of fries so the likelihood of them being made fresh is higher. She also requests for them to be unsalted so that a new batch will probably have to be made just for her. She then asks for salt packets at the pick-up window.
Anderson shared in an exclusive with Mashed that she also loves Dunkin' Donuts. But her go-to order isn't coffee; she prefers a croissant with bacon, egg, and cheese; mini pancakes; and cream-cheese-filled bagel bites. She also loves Taco Bell, Sonic's onion rings, and the spicy chicken sandwich and red beans and rice from Popeyes. The chef's appreciation and acceptance of these various foods come from eating in many locations as she moved around during her time in the Air Force. These travels have inspired her cooking style to combine unique flavors with classic comfort foods.
Paul Hollywood
Dessert lovers are familiar with the feeling of craving a little sweet treat after a big savory meal. For bread and baking expert Paul Hollywood, it's the opposite. In addition to writing best-selling books like "100 Great Breads," the English celebrity chef has spent much of his career working with sugary goods, largely because of his presence on shows like "The Great American Bake Off" and "Pies and Puds." His time on "The Great British Bake Off" is what prompted him to share his desire for salt, though.
After a long session eating cakes all day during the making of the program's Christmas special, Hollywood stopped by a McDonald's drive-thru on the way to his hotel. He had been craving a Big Mac with large fries, and that's exactly what he got. We can only imagine that Hollywood often pulls up to McDonald's after every sugar coma he's put into after filming, eating one fry for every swirl of icing he's had to eat.
Anne Burrell
To match Anne Burrell's famously spiky blonde hair is her equally notorious skills as a cook. Her culinary style is described as using "pure and simple ingredients with intense flavors," which she showed off while working at a handful of renowned New York restaurants like Felidia, Savoy, Lumi, Centro, and Vinoteca. This is in addition to authoring two cookbooks, one of which is a New York Times bestseller. And of course, she's most notably recognized for being on several Food Network shows, such as "Chef Wanted" and "Worst Cooks in America."
With a resume like this and the ability to easily conjure up her own gourmet meals, it's no surprise that Burrell isn't one for fast food. But "when push comes to shove," she'll choose an In-N-Out burger, according to a video with MSG Networks. The chef dished on the specifics of her order. Like Ramsay, she likes a Double-Double, Animal Style burger but with extra spread, no tomatoes, and well-done fries. Burell also makes an exception for Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich with cheese, though less enthusiastically. She'll have to keep making trips to both of these chains, though, since we'll probably never see chicken sandwiches at In-N-Out.
David Chang
Another chain known for its chicken sandwiches is Popeyes. But a simple side dish from this restaurant company is what caught David Chang's eye. Chang goes for the classic buttermilk biscuit. As expected from a professional chef, he found a unique way to elevate it and was sure to share his method of doing so on TikTok. He did this by taking a biscuit half, smothering it in butter, and topping it off with a generous amount of caviar, creating what he calls "surf-n-turf." Who knew a Popeyes biscuit could be so elegant? Other users on social media have followed his steps and recreated the combination for themselves. You, too, can try this fancy food right from home with these ways to make canned biscuits that taste like they were made from scratch.
This biscuit mash-up is one of the many creations Chang has shared with the public. He has plenty more in his New York Times bestselling cookbook called "Momofuku." Momofuku Noodle Bar is also the name of the restaurant Chang founded in 2004. Since then, he's been recognized with six James Beard Awards, was named GQ's Man of the Year, and became a Time 100 honoree. This is in addition to hosting his own podcast and two Netflix series where he explores various cuisines. These are only a few of his accomplishments, as he also has other books and television shows that provide the public with a better understanding and appreciation of food.
Ina Garten
In-N-Out has truly got a hold on some of the most brilliant culinary minds there are. Here we have the fourth chef to mention the burger joint, Ina Garten. It wasn't just the hatred of cilantro that connected Garten to her cooking hero, the late Julia Child. It was also their similar love for In-N-Out. Just as Child ate there, so does Garten. She makes sure to always stop at In-N-Out whenever she's in California for book tours. After her 2018 fall tour, the celebrity chef even shared a bite there with actress Jennifer Garner, posting a photo on Instagram of the two cheerfully holding burgers. The caption reads: "Only the best for my best friend."
To be referred to as "the best" by the James Beard-winning Ina Garten is no small feat. The high-profile celebrity chef has spent the past quarter of a century wowing the public with a whopping 13 "Barefoot Contessa" cookbooks that have sold millions of copies worldwide. "Barefoot Contessa" is also the title of her website and Emmy-winning cooking show where she provides a variety of recipes and party-hosting tips, from cocktail tips to get your friends buzzed to instructions for elevating store-bought mashed potatoes. Not to mention, she's a food columnist for Food Network Magazine, too. So for In-N-Out to be held in such high regard by one as experienced and knowledgeable as Garten says something about the taste and quality of the eatery.
Kristen Kish
No one is above the satisfaction delivered by something as simply delicious and reliable as fried chicken. Not even Kristen Kish, the Korean-American chef who was the first woman of color to win a season of "Top Chef" back in 2012. She referred to herself as a "connoisseur of chicken fingers" in an interview with Them, later on saying she'd want it to be part of the last meal she eats before dying. Now there are plenty of ways to upgrade fried chicken, but according to an exclusive with Mashed, Kish likes the chicken fingers as they already are at Arby's in particular. This chain is her place of choice to get them, as well as some curly fries and sometimes a Beef n' Cheddar sandwich. But overall, it's "chicken fingers all day, every day," for Kish.
Her familiarity with fast food doesn't come as a surprise considering that she co-hosts TruTV's "Fast Foodies." She's a part of many other shows, too, including but not limited to National Geographic's "Restaurants At the End of the World" and Travel Channel's "36 Hours." And of course, one of her most current projects is returning to "Top Chef" as the newest host, over a decade since her victory. Kish is juggling the great responsibility that comes with this title all while being the owner of her very own restaurant, Arlo Grey, in Texas.
Justin Sutherland
Also a fan of Arby's is Justin Sutherland, who won his turn at "Iron Chef America" in 2018. He also participated in season 16 of "Top Chef" and became a co-host of the program "Fast Foodies," alongside Jeremy Ford and Kristen Kish, where the three try to recreate popular fast food items. Great minds must think alike because similar to Kish, Sutherland also enjoys the Beef n' Cheddar sandwich from Arby's. He said on CNET's "I'm So Obsessed" podcast that "if it showed up on 'Fast Foodies,' I'd just put it right back on the plate because it's perfect."
Sutherland revealed in an interview with Mashed that he combines this sandwich from Arby's with some gravy from KFC. He has seemingly taken a crack at KFC's condiment recipe before, claiming it's "tough to nail" and that "whatever [KFC] does with that gravy, [he] still can't figure it out." And he probably never will pinpoint exactly how the chain makes it, as part of the wild history of Colonel Sanders is that his recipes are still a secret to this day.