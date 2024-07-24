The Favorite Fast Food Orders Of 9 Celebrity Chefs

Chefs can no doubt whip up their own gourmet dishes in the blink of an eye. But sometimes, the fun lies in quickly getting your hands on a meal that's convenient and comforting. There's no better place to get exactly that than at a fast food joint, and apparently, even professionals can agree. Many of the top chefs in the country, with palates and taste buds that have experienced some of the fanciest meals this world offers, are loud and proud when it comes to sharing their go-to fast food orders. Because even celebrity chefs get their cravings, right?

Just as most of the general public can relate to, these pros don't mind letting loose every now and then by chowing down on a burger, fries, and other delightfully hot, greasy items we're accustomed to seeing on a drive-thru menu. And in true chef form, their expertise allows them to be passionate about which items are worthy of being ordered and why. So if you've ever wondered what restaurants and foods are up to code in the eyes of our favorite hot-headed chef, Gordon Ramsay, among many other famous professionals like Anne Burrell or Ina Garten, read on. You might just be surprised to see you have the same order.