14 Chains' Chocolate Milkshakes, Ranked Worst To Best

I'm generally not a big dessert eater, tending to prefer more savory foods, but even I have a hard time resisting the pull of a classic chocolate milkshake. Lots of restaurants have fancy milkshakes loaded with sauces, syrups, and chopped mix-ins, which, don't get me wrong, are delicious. Still, the simplicity of ice cream, milk, and chocolate syrup is like a portal to the past, no matter which generation you happened to be born into.

Though the legal definition of a milkshake varies by state (yes, really), most of us don't get tripped up in legal semantics when we're craving something sweet to sip. Large chains might have to fudge the names of their menu items a little bit in order to stay on the right side of the law, but when it comes to consumers, most of us know a milkshake when we see it, and we know what it should taste like.

For me, a chocolate milkshake must be, of course, loaded with a rich chocolatey flavor, without going overboard on the sweetness. It should also be thin enough to sip through a straw as soon as you've got it in your hand but thick enough that you have to fight for it a little bit, and it should be smooth with no lumps of unblended ice cream. And that's exactly how I graded these 13 chain restaurant chocolate milkshakes, ranked from worst to best. Can you guess which one got the top spot?