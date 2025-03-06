The Best Store-Bought French Fries Are A Seasoned Delight

Curly, crinkle, waffle, steak, shoestring, straight-cut. When Chowhound ranked thirteen varieties of frozen fries, the lineup included at least one offering from each of these iconic french fry shapes. Yet it wasn't the shape of the fry that determined the top potato, so much as the seasoning, crispiness, and, to a lesser extent, price. (Although Arby's Frozen Seasoned Curly Fries did rank toward the bottom due to their disappointing lack of spiral.)

Balancing out the worst store-bought fries, Roots Organic Farm Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries, which ranked last place, are Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries, which took first place. This straight-cut fry was judged to be a "powerhouse" of flavor, and a perfect pairing of crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside texture. Plus, it's a reasonable price. While not the cheapest fry on the list, it delivered so strongly on the other counts that the slightly higher price was deemed absolutely worth it.

Besides Checkers/Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries, many of the fries toward the top of the scale were strong contenders. So if you do prefer a curly or waffle fry, you have plenty of solid options.