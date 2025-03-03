The Only Fast Food Restaurant That Passes The Vibe Check For Alton Brown
For 25 years, celebrity chef Alton Brown has been edu-taining audiences with his unique blend of food science expertise and fun delivery style on his Food Network show, "Good Eats," as well as on stage before live audiences and in his 10 published books. He's made a name for himself explaining fascinating food histories, bizarre culinary science facts, and wearing wacky costumes all in the name of making learning, well, palatable.
But for all his emphasis on cooking techniques, the science of flavor, and how ingredients interact with one another, he also isn't too high-minded to dismiss simple, not-so-healthy food that tastes great when the mood strikes. Though Brown tends to be critical of fast food, there's one chain that passes his muster: Arby's.
Other celebrity chefs are fans of Arby's, too. Justin Sutherland of "Iron Chef America" has a soft spot for the Beef n' Cheddar sandwich, and Kristen Kish of "Top Chef" is especially fond of the chain's chicken fingers and curly fries. But sometimes simple is best. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Brown said, "I think that if I was going to feel the pull, the magnet pull, it'd probably be Arby's. Those Arby's roast beef sandwiches are freaking magical ... It's funny because the last time that I had one, and I mean it's been a while, it tasted exactly like I remembered it tasting from childhood. Whereas every other fast food tastes different to me than from my childhood ... Arby's, last time I had one, still tasted like Arby's."
The magic of Arby's
Alton Brown has identified a key feature of Arby's that has kept it afloat and, surprisingly, steadily successful for decades. Little about its roast beef sandwiches has changed. though its menu has considerably grown. At first, roast beef sandwiches and potato chips were its only offerings when it first opened. Today, the Arby's menu includes deli-style sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and more, but its mainstay is still the roast beef sandwich. It is currently the second-largest fast food sandwich chain in the country, and part of its success is its consistency.
One of the most surprising facts about Arby's is that it has been making its classic roast beef sandwiches since 1971 (though the restaurant first opened in 1964). Stores receive the roast beef in roasting bags, where it marinates for at least three hours before it's cooked. Though rumors have always circulated that its meat isn't actually real beef, this is purely urban legend. The company and its employees confirm that the 100% pure beef is sliced to order, as it always has been.
Arby's original roast beef sandwich also remains one of its most nutritious offerings, with 360 calories and 23 grams of protein. In Chowhound's interview with Brown, he added, "I cannot have McDonald's in my mouth because ... Everything tastes like it's made out of sugar. Everything's sweet to me." He may be onto something. According to The Levels metabolic program, McDonald's is one of nine restaurants known to spike blood sugar. So while Brown is firm in his commitment to avoid fast food, his reasoning about Arby's is hard to dispute.