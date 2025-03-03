The Only Fast Food Restaurant That Passes The Vibe Check For Alton Brown

For 25 years, celebrity chef Alton Brown has been edu-taining audiences with his unique blend of food science expertise and fun delivery style on his Food Network show, "Good Eats," as well as on stage before live audiences and in his 10 published books. He's made a name for himself explaining fascinating food histories, bizarre culinary science facts, and wearing wacky costumes all in the name of making learning, well, palatable.

But for all his emphasis on cooking techniques, the science of flavor, and how ingredients interact with one another, he also isn't too high-minded to dismiss simple, not-so-healthy food that tastes great when the mood strikes. Though Brown tends to be critical of fast food, there's one chain that passes his muster: Arby's.

Other celebrity chefs are fans of Arby's, too. Justin Sutherland of "Iron Chef America" has a soft spot for the Beef n' Cheddar sandwich, and Kristen Kish of "Top Chef" is especially fond of the chain's chicken fingers and curly fries. But sometimes simple is best. In an exclusive interview with Chowhound, Brown said, "I think that if I was going to feel the pull, the magnet pull, it'd probably be Arby's. Those Arby's roast beef sandwiches are freaking magical ... It's funny because the last time that I had one, and I mean it's been a while, it tasted exactly like I remembered it tasting from childhood. Whereas every other fast food tastes different to me than from my childhood ... Arby's, last time I had one, still tasted like Arby's."