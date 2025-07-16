9 Chain Restaurant Mozzarella Sticks, Ranked

Though not the worst mozzarella sticks on this list, the ones at Applebee's were the biggest disappointment. They were very heavy, and the breading tore more than it cracked, which was an immediate turn-off. They gave a distinctly fried-from-frozen vibe, which, apparently, they are, along with all the other fried appetizers on the Applebee's menu.

The cheese pull was lacking, and the cheese itself was rubbery. The flavor was okay initially, but after a couple of bites, the saltiness became overwhelming, followed by a weird, almost bitter aftertaste. Even the marinara — which was watery, though I didn't factor that into this or any other rating — did nothing to mask the reheated quality of the mozzarella sticks. And at eight sticks for $10.49, they weren't the most expensive per stick, but they weren't cheap, either, and the flavor and texture did nothing to justify the price.

Could my opinion have been biased because this was my sixth order of mozzarella sticks that evening? Possibly, but as someone who has been known to eat an embarrassing number of mozzarella sticks in one sitting, I can assure you that there's always room for one more good mozzarella stick, and the leftovers from the best mozzarella sticks on this list were still tempting me from the passenger seat.