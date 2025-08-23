10 Unexpected Problems With Butcher Block Countertops, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many ways to dress up your kitchen with little to no renovation. However, if you've got some money in the bank and need new countertops, consider butcher block. This material can be beautiful yet understated, rustic yet classy. Not only does butcher block work for regular countertops, it is also a lovely way to decorate a kitchen island affordably.

"I've seen people choose butcher block countertops not just for function, but for feeling," says Ben Harvey, principal designer and CEO at Patio Productions. "There's a warmth to wood that instantly softens a space and makes a kitchen feel lived-in rather than showroom-stiff." He recommends butcher block for clients who love rustic, Scandi, or cottagecore aesthetics. It's a good choice for those who want something warm and tactile.

"Butcher block is having a moment," agrees Rachel Blindauer, principal designer and founder of Rachel Blindauer. "With the resurgence of natural materials and hand-hewn charm, more homeowners are leaning into wood." It's not just the aesthetics, either, but rather how it makes the kitchen feel: warmer, quieter, somehow more human. The problem? "Few realize what they're really signing up for," Blindauer cautions. "It's not a set-it-and-forget-it surface," Harvey adds. "If someone's willing to oil it, care for it, and accept a little wear and patina as part of the charm, it becomes a gorgeous and functional part of the home." That makes it important to understand the unexpected problems you might run into with a butcher block countertop.