16 Unexpected Issues You May Run Into With Marble Countertops

Everybody loves a marble countertop. Ina Garten swears by them, and while experts have recently been warier of marble than of other types of stone for kitchen counters, they are gradually making a comeback. On top of this, real marble countertops are often considered a selling point for homes on the market. They're often beautiful — a visual step above other materials — and totally inimitable (even if faux marble countertops are trying to become a thing).

However, you may run into several unexpected issues with marble countertops. Marble can chip, crack, and stain more easily than many folks realize. It also requires a higher level of care than some other types of stone. While marble can be polished and restored, these methods only work up to a point, according to Mubeen Patel, managing director for Granite House, so you've got to stay on top of it. "Think of marble as a high-maintenance material with a high-reward aesthetic," he says. "If you treat it right, it'll last decades."

Still, marble brings challenges, and you're better off knowing what they are from the outset, especially if you're planning a kitchen renovation. Here are 16 unexpected issues you might face with your marble countertops, and how to work around them.