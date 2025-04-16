13 Ways To Functionally Decorate Your Kitchen Island
Kitchen islands are something that many home cooks desire. They're attractive and useful for food prep and serve as a breakfast nook in a pinch. If you don't have a full kitchen island, you can even use a cook's table or a wheeled cart to fill the middle of the room and simulate an island on the cheap, giving you additional pot and pantry storage. Even beyond the storage, "Islands are really taking the places of dining tables," says Colleen Bennett, principal designer and founder of CBB Design Firm. "If you can put an island in your kitchen, put an island in your kitchen."
Whatever your situation vis-à-vis a kitchen island, from chef's table to costly built-in, it's safe to say you'll want to decorate it ... but how? That depends on how it will be used, says Simon Lissa, owner of The Cutting Board Company. "Kitchen islands are no longer just a prep zone," he says. "They're workhorses, gathering places, and a major design feature all in one. Whether you're cooking, entertaining, or just having a cup of tea, how your island looks and functions can make a big difference to the feel of your whole home."
The good news is that we have some tips that work whether you have a Tuscan kitchen design, charming French farmhouse aesthetic, or the classic American "this is where we live and this is what it looks like, okay??" theme. (Ahem, just me?) No matter what, the following 13 ideas will help you functionally decorate your kitchen island for better meals and more together time.
Choose permanent materials carefully
When it comes to kitchen island design, it's safe to assume your island can have wheels, legs, or a permanent foundation. However, the stakes are lower when you repaint a rolling cart or DIY some new shelves on a freestanding cook table than when you're tailoring a built-in installation. Arguably, you should always choose permanent materials carefully but be especially wary when you decorate anything that will need a contractor's help to ... undecorate.
"When designing a kitchen island, permanent fixtures require careful consideration because they impact your kitchen's functionality and aesthetics for many years," Simon Lissa says. Some of the most popular approaches he's seen in recent years are built-in chopping blocks, quartz countertops, or tile. "They're easy to clean and resistant to stains, heat, and scratches," he says.
There are other methods of dressing up your island permanently. "If you have a stove on the island, consider installing a pot rack above it," says Priya Vij, founder of Hapny Home. "This makes cooking tools easy to access and adds height and texture to the space." And a final idea that is growing in popularity, adds Colleen Bennett, is to put permanent pop-up outlets into the counter. They're hidden from view, and you can put away your appliances when you're not using them. "That way you can have a really clean counter," she says.
Install towel bars and open shelving
Your kitchen island is likely amenable to more updates than you think. Whether mobile or permanent, options abound when it comes to installing more storage spaces. For instance, says Simon Lissa, "built-in towel bars and open shelving keep essentials close without cluttering the surface." Installing towel bars is as easy as choosing one online — the Hufeeoh Self Adhesive Hand Towel Holder or the Command Hand Towel Bar Satin Nickel are both easy DIY choices — and then following the instructions to attach it. You can even stick a Command hook or two onto your island if that's all the room you have. "Having a towel nearby is always handy!" Priya Vij says.
Cabinets and shelving take a bit more doing. You can build cabinets onto your island or install sturdy shelves on either end of a cart or table. "If you have open shelving on the sides or bottom of the island, you can use this as a space to store cookbooks, colorful dishes, cutting boards, or serving ware," Vij adds. "If you enjoy wine, integrating a wine fridge into the island is a great option." Once you've got the major installation out of the way, you can decorate your new additions with paint. Vij loves choosing a shade that matches the kitchen cabinets or one that contrasts for visual appeal.
Put in matching hardware
Hardware is an easy upgrade that you can make even if you're not designing your kitchen island from scratch. "Cabinet hardware on a kitchen island plays a crucial role in both the functionality and aesthetic of the space, and it shouldn't be overlooked," Priya Vij says. "The right hardware can tie the design of the island together, complementing the overall kitchen style and enhancing its visual appeal. Whether you choose sleek, modern handles or classic knobs, the hardware is often one of the first things noticed, so it should reflect the style you're aiming for."
Vij keeps both comfort and aesthetics in mind when choosing handles and pulls. Make sure that they're easy to grip and that you can open drawers or cabinets efficiently. Match the hardware to the scale of the island — delicate for delicate and industrial for industrial. And remember, they're a great way to decorate as well. "You can match the hardware to the rest of your kitchen or opt for a different finish or style on the island to create a contrasting focal point," she says. Your goal is to balance form and function so that the kitchen feels cohesive. If you don't have a lot of money to spend, you can try a low-cost option such as the Ravinte 10 Pack 5-Inch' Cabinet Pulls or, if you need a larger assortment, the Ravinte 30 Pack.
Use trays as centerpieces
There's no better way to decorate your kitchen island than with a tray. They're cute, they're serviceable, and they come in more choices than you could possibly imagine. Plus, Simon Lissa says, they make otherwise chaotic spaces feel clean and organized: "We recommend using trays to gather key items, like a stylish salt and pepper mill together with a ceramic oil bottle or a stack of cookbooks on rotation. Grouping things together in trays makes them look and feel more intentional and contained, leaving the remaining space free. "
Priya Vij agrees that organization is key, helping to balance functionality and style without creating a cluttered feel on your island. She too uses trays for cookbooks as well as candles or plants to create charming vignettes that add personality to the space. The tray itself can add personality too. Choices like the Niubee Acrylic Serving Tray, Acacia Wood Serving Tray with Handles, or Wood Lazy Susan Organizer Kitchen Turntable all bring a different aesthetic to the kitchen island.
You can also use organizational tools to put like with like. "I love using a set of trays a friend gifted me for grouping like things together," says Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox. "I organize based on use: cookie baking, cake baking, small measuring or weighing, and on and on. It's best not to hide anything from your line of sight on shelves so you can easily find what you're looking for."
Sort smaller items into baskets
"For smaller, frequently used items like condiments, salt and pepper mills, napkins, or utensils, consider using an organizer or basket," Priya Vij says. This helps your kitchen island stay organized without an overflowing abundance of trays. Jars and decorative containers also work for keeping your most commonly used ingredients or spices right there on the island, she says. "To maintain a clean and cohesive look, try grouping all your items in one section and leaving the rest of the island open," she suggests. Options such as Amazon Basics Cube Organizer Storage Bins or Honey-Can-Do Natural Wicker Storage Baskets are look pretty without breaking the bank.
For the things she can't fit into baskets or trays, Ashley Lonsdale advises considering what they're stored in. "Glass containers help to show what's inside instead of opaque containers," she says. This is both functional and can help you decorate your island well.
Cheer things up with vases and candles
Another way to decorate the kitchen island is to, well, just decorate it. That's right: Form needn't always follow function. "Decorative items like flowers or candles might seem to some like fluff, but they actually do a lot of heavy lifting in a kitchen," Simon Lissa says. "Islands are full of hard surfaces — stone, steel, timber — so a touch of softness adds balance and warmth. A vase of fresh flowers or a simple candle can bring color, texture, scent, and life into a space that might otherwise feel purely functional."
Kitchens should be a joyful place, Ashley Lonsdale adds, so she always advises that people bring in elements that feel joyful to them. For her, a few potted plants feel decorative without overwhelming the space. Lissa loves "just a single sculptural piece, like a ceramic vase or hand-poured candle, to serve as a quiet focal point when the island isn't in use."
Candles are one of the easiest ways to add a little life to a purely functional island without having to do any major budgeting. Something as simple as a Chesapeake Bay Medium Scented Candle Jar or Home Scented Aromatherapy Candle Gift Set can do the trick. Your decorative items are, of course, up to you. Just remember, says Priya Vij, to choose items that will play nicely with the entire color scheme of the room. This will help tie it together rather than causing visual dissonance.
Warm up the space with a lamp
Sometimes kitchens can feel a little austere. There are many ways to decorate your space to warm it up, but folks often overlook one of the easiest: add a lamp. Seriously, just putting a lamp on your kitchen island can do so much. Any time you need a warmer, softer lighting option for intimacy (or just to rest your eyes after a long day), you have the option. "Softening overhead lighting into more ambient tones can give the space a relaxed, intimate feel," Simon Lissa says.
When it comes to lamps, Priya Vij says, "while these items aren't traditionally 'functional,' they help make the island — and the entire room — feel more lived in and cozier." To make sure your island doesn't feel cluttered, though, limit the number of other decorative pieces you're going to use near the lamp. You can group it near other items or even place it on a tray to keep everything contained. "This way, you won't have to move too many things when using the space," she says.
Place cutting boards and knives within reach
"The best tools to keep on your island are the ones you reach for often, and that look good doing it," Simon Lissa says. "A stack of wooden cutting boards is a personal favorite: They're practical, protect your benchtop, and add warmth. A well-made knife block is another staple, especially if it complements the rest of your kitchen finishes." If you need both knives and a block, you might try an option such as the Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Knife Set with Pinewood Block.
Ashley Lonsdale favors her John Boos cutting board. "It is a permanent fixture in my mind, even though it gets whisked away for a wash or wipe as needed," she says. "There are a lot of beautiful handmade options out there as well."
If you already have cutting boards but want to display them on your kitchen island, consider the Sunficon Cutting Board Rack. It's a good way to decorate while also creating some additional functionality. Plus, it works with all types of surfaces, from wood to marble to cement.
Make your fruit bowl the star
Fruit bowls already have a tried-and-true place in the kitchen. Whether you're a fruit salad nut or simply love the way fresh produce looks on the counter, it's a rare kitchen that doesn't have a spot for apples and oranges. Happily, fruit is also a great way to decorate a kitchen island because it both stores produce and adds visual interest, Priya Vij says.
Simon Lissa advises you to opt for deep bowls or baskets if you want to keep produce on hand all the time. "The goal is to keep essentials easy to reach, without letting clutter take over," he says. Feel free to turn your vessel into a statement piece, whether from generous sizing or a bold material such as stoneware. And, Ashley Lonsdale adds, remember that you can keep veggies on the countertop as well. She keeps onions and garlic to hand all the time because they're both decorative and frequently used yet easily shifted when it comes time for food prep.
Store your cookbooks in a way that's practical
"There are many items you can place on your island that are both practical as well as visually pleasing," Priya Vij says, but not many are as pleasing as a lovely row of cookbooks. They have a timeless charm that looks good whether the volumes are vintage or newly vinted, bright or subdued, ordered by author's name or stacked in the ever-popular rainbow coloring. If you still cook using analog recipes, make a place on your kitchen island to decorate with books.
"I love taking really cool bookends and putting my cookbooks in between them," Colleen Bennett says. Simon Lissa agrees, saying, "Cookbooks give your kitchen some personality and something interesting for your guests to browse." And if you ever run out of cooking inspiration, they're right there to help. However, he hastens to add, "A good-looking stand or holder for a cookbook or tablet can also earn its place, especially if you're cooking from digital recipes." So if you're a steadfast member of the digital generation, you've got options as well.
Get a utensil crock
This might seem like some pretty basic advice, but you should really get a utensil crock for your kitchen. They are endlessly useful, and they help avoid the ulcer-inducing mess of tangled utensils crammed together in a too-shallow drawer. (Raise your hand if you've ever been unable to extract a pasta claw from a drawer right when the in-laws were supposed to be arriving.) "A good utensil crock can look great, and it is very functional as well," Colleen Bennett says.
Choose taller cylinders for spare utensils, Simon Lissa says, and use them to decorate your space by placing them near other organizers. This maintains the aesthetic approach while keeping most of your island clean, empty, and ready to use. If you do tons of cooking and need lots of tools on hand, go ahead and use a couple of crocks. There's no law against it.
Use your kitchen island as an impromptu dining space
To turn your kitchen island into a space where people can relax as well as cook, Colleen Bennett says, "Make sure that you intentionally incorporate places for people to eat." That means making room at the island for folks to come sit down, drink a cup of coffee, eat a bowl of cereal, and hang out for a minute. It's easier to maintain a welcoming vibe if you decorate to make it look like a dining area.
"Turning your island into a dining space comes down to a few smart additions," Simon Lissa says. "Elegant placemats, nice cutlery, and a simple runner can help define each setting and visually separate the dining space from the preparation area." But, he says, remember that your kitchen island is typically on display from multiple angles, so check that your additions look good from all sides. "A well-styled island brings balance to the whole space, even when the oven's off and the dishes are done," Lissa adds.
If you want some showstoppers, Ashley Lonsdale says, "Choose a beautiful pepper grinder and salt bowl because they are items used daily and never need to be stored. Plus, it allows buying in bulk and refilling as needed." Plan to eat there all the time? "If you're looking to fully commit to creating a dining space, consider swapping the island for a longer, sturdier dining table that can also serve as a prep surface," Priya Vij advises. Just make sure there's enough room for both eating and prepping ... and doing homework. If you're going to create a true family gathering space, make sure there's enough room to gather.
Add stools for charm (and seating)
Wherever possible, put some seating at your island. Now, if you don't have a permanent kitchen island, that's okay. You can still achieve the same effect with a trendy vintage table in the center of the room and use many of the same hacks. Of course, it only makes sense that you'd add seating — as you should no matter what kind of kitchen island you have. This is a space that is meant to be used, and incorporating seating is a great way to transition from prepping to dining, Priya Vij says.
"The trick is to make it feel like a place people are meant to gather, not just a bench with chairs," Simon Lissa says. "Comfortable stools with some support and a backrest would be ideal; however, adding a cushion to a basic stool can keep your guests comfortable for longer periods of time." Priya Vij likes to get creative with the styles of the seating to add personality to the space. Mixing and matching colors, patterns, and styles all work.
If you want to go crazy with permanent seating, Colleen Bennett says, you can extend the island into a dining room table by installing slabs of wood around the island to turn it into a large, permanent, cook-and-eat area. Built-in benches also offer permanent seating. Whatever you choose, make sure it works for the space, your family, and your aesthetics, and decorate accordingly.