13 Ways To Functionally Decorate Your Kitchen Island

Kitchen islands are something that many home cooks desire. They're attractive and useful for food prep and serve as a breakfast nook in a pinch. If you don't have a full kitchen island, you can even use a cook's table or a wheeled cart to fill the middle of the room and simulate an island on the cheap, giving you additional pot and pantry storage. Even beyond the storage, "Islands are really taking the places of dining tables," says Colleen Bennett, principal designer and founder of CBB Design Firm. "If you can put an island in your kitchen, put an island in your kitchen."

Whatever your situation vis-à-vis a kitchen island, from chef's table to costly built-in, it's safe to say you'll want to decorate it ... but how? That depends on how it will be used, says Simon Lissa, owner of The Cutting Board Company. "Kitchen islands are no longer just a prep zone," he says. "They're workhorses, gathering places, and a major design feature all in one. Whether you're cooking, entertaining, or just having a cup of tea, how your island looks and functions can make a big difference to the feel of your whole home."

The good news is that we have some tips that work whether you have a Tuscan kitchen design, charming French farmhouse aesthetic, or the classic American "this is where we live and this is what it looks like, okay??" theme. (Ahem, just me?) No matter what, the following 13 ideas will help you functionally decorate your kitchen island for better meals and more together time.