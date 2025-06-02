The Best Paint Colors For Your Kitchen, As Determined By Your House's Orientation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most important decisions when decorating a kitchen is paint color. You want the best paint, but what exactly does that mean? Is it the happiest hue? A color that enlarges the space? The perfect shade to match Nana's vintage stand mixer?

There's another consideration about which many people don't know: orientation. "Your home's orientation isn't just a compass detail; it's a secret language between light and space," says Rachel Blindauer, principal interior designer at Rachel Blindauer. "In interior design, light is never neutral. It shapes mood, alters perception, and — in kitchens more than anywhere — guides every color decision."

The amount of light and where it's coming from have a powerful influence on how your home looks throughout the year and throughout the day, says Rick Berres, owner of Honey-Doers. "Spaces that face north are going to get less sun, less light, and will be more damp. Rooms facing south get more light," he says.

Similarly, says Ashley Banbury, interior designer and color marketing manager for HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, east and west bring their own challenges. "East-facing kitchens get warm morning light and cooler afternoon shadows, whereas west-facing kitchens are dim in the morning but filled with rich, golden light in the late afternoon," she says. You need to choose colors that complement these shifts. What are your best options? Take a look.